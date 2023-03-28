'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere'

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere'

28 March 2023 7:29 AM
by AFP
Tags:
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Nuclear weapons

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says the totalitarian country is ramping up the production of weapon-grade nuclear material.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his country to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials" and build more powerful weapons, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim's latest threat, a doubling-down on an earlier promise to "exponentially" ramp up nuke production, came as a US Navy carrier strike group arrived in South Korea on Tuesday.

Kim was briefed by officials from the country's nuclear weapons institute, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, and said North Korea should prepare to use the weapons "anytime and anywhere".

He called on officials to expand "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials" needed for an "exponential" increase in the country's arsenal.

Kim also "put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons" that he said would strike fear into the country's enemies, KCNA added.

Photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim, surrounded by uniformed officers, inspecting a row of purported tactical nuclear warheads identified as the "Hwasan-31" -- which means volcano in Korean.

The compact green warheads can be mounted onto different types of missiles, according to diagrams seen on the wall in the background.

North Korea last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes.

© shahin55/123rf.com
© shahin55/123rf.com

Seventh nuclear test?

North Korean state media released a flurry of nuclear-related reports Tuesday, an indication the country was building up to a seventh nuclear test, according to analysts.

"North Korea unveiled a significantly miniaturised tactical nuclear warhead this time, and many are questioning whether it can really explode," said Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.

"The possibility that North Korea will carry out a seventh nuclear test with these tactical nuclear warheads as a next step has increased," he told AFP.

Pyongyang has got into a pattern of "tit for tat" missile launches and tests to counter US and South Korean military exercises, which represents a huge -- and unsustainable -- financial outlay for the impoverished country, one expert said.

"North Korea warned of overwhelming response against each South Korea-US joint training, but looking at the number of missiles fired, they can't continue this forever," Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.

"If so, the seventh nuclear test will mark some kind of an end, they will declare themselves a nuclear power, and they will turn to negotiating with the United States," he said.

The North Korean military also conducted a firing drill on Monday, simulating a nuclear attack using tactical ballistic missiles, KCNA said in a separate report, part of a record-breaking streak of tests.

"North Korea is sending a very coherent message. They are fighting for recognition as a perfect nuclear power," Park added.

Underwater drone?

In addition to increasing its nuclear stockpile, the country is seeking to diversify its delivery mechanisms for the weapons.

On Tuesday, it claimed to have conducted a second successful test of a new underwater nuclear attack drone.

The first test of the Haeil -- which means tsunami in Korean -- was allegedly carried out last week in what Pyongyang said was a response to recent US-South Korea military exercises, the largest in five years.

Seoul has cast doubt on the claim, with the country's military saying it was "weighing the possibility" the test had been exaggerated or even "fabricated".

There were some indications "North Korea is developing unmanned submarines, but it is evaluated that they are still in the early stages," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

But on Tuesday, Pyongyang said the Haeil had manoeuvred underwater "for 41 hours and 27 minutes tracking a simulated route spanning 600 kilometres" before destroying a target off North Hamgyong province early Monday, according to another KCNA report.

The test "proved all strategic qualifications as well as safety and reliability in the weapons system", KCNA said.

Russia has also reportedly developed a similar weapon -- the nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedo -- but mastering the complex technology required for such weaponry might yet be beyond North Korea, experts have said.

© Agence France-Presse




28 March 2023 7:29 AM
by AFP
Tags:
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Nuclear weapons

More from World

Image: Composite of Colosseum image from Sxc.hu. and screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Ryan Lutz @rytz5873

[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK

2 July 2023 7:20 PM

The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jukurae/123rf.com

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

29 June 2023 12:54 PM

Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paris on fire after 'racist murder' by French police kills 17-year-old

[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old

29 June 2023 9:11 AM

Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents

28 June 2023 12:50 PM

In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

28 June 2023 11:44 AM

Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him

27 June 2023 1:10 PM

Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brett Marlow

Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships

27 June 2023 11:19 AM

In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry

Politics Local

Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!

Entertainment

Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m not here to give dates’: Ramokgopa on timeline to end load shedding

3 July 2023 12:25 PM

Djokovic, Swiatek bring curtain up on Wimbledon

3 July 2023 9:39 AM

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA