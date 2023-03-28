Thabo Bester saga: Prisoners' rights group wants Lamola to step down
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) made a call for Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and involved parties in the brazen escape of a convicted rapist and murderer to be removed from their positions for failing to do their jobs.
Thabo Bester, dubbed the “Facebook rapist” for his crimes, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, in Bloemfontein after it was believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.
But it's been revealed that he is alive and was at large for the last nine months.
Bester's re-emergence after allegedly dying in a prison cell fire in 2022 raised the possibility of corruption within Departments of Correctional Services.
Sapohr’s Golden Miles Bhudu said that high-level investigations must be carried out to get to the bottom of this.
“That [Mangaung Correctional Centre] is a private prison. That prison is never overcrowded or undercrowded. So, it is not possible that Thabo Bester could just disappear into thin air. But if they keep on running, the fugitive and the person who is ailing the fugitive, they are digging their grave deeper.”
READ: Thabo Bester escape: Popcru accuses G4S of chasing profits over security
He added that more than anything, South Africa needs accountability.
“Because they are not only complacent, they also could be called accomplices of this horror movie that plays itself up almost a year [later] if it was not GroundUp who kept their knee on their necks, this matter was going to disappear into thin air.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester saga: Prisoners' rights group wants Lamola to step down
Source : 702
