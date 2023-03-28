Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom
Lester Kiewit speaks with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Ramakgopa and Winde met over the weekend
Winde presented his province's energy resilience plan to the minister
Ramokgopa visited Cape Town on Friday to inspect the Ankerlig and Koeberg power stations.
The visit gave Winde an opportunity to discuss the Western Cape's plans for energy resilience.
Part of the plan includes getting solar batteries to 100 schools and getting municipalities into a position to get tenders out as soon as possible.
However, he warns that the need to prepare for high levels of load shedding remains, especially with winter coming.
We must be honest with everybody. This is not a quick fix. It is going to be a risk for the next 18 months.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1639658402346577921/photo/2
