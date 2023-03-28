Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit

28 March 2023 8:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
King Charles

Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to political protests.

Britain's King Charles III will begin his first state visit when he travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to widespread political protests.

Charles will arrive in Berlin and undertake engagements there and in Brandenburg before heading to Hamburg during the three-day tour.

The decision to visit close neighbours first is widely seen as an attempt to build post-Brexit bridges, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier calling it "an important European gesture".

"This visit early on underlines the close and heartfelt friendship between our countries and our citizens," he added.

Steinmeier and German first lady Elke Buedenbender will welcome Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with military honours at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, the first time the famous landmark has provided a backdrop for receiving a state guest.

The couples will then travel to Steinmeier's Bellevue Palace in the city centre, where he will host a state banquet for the royals.

The king will on Thursday make a speech in the German federal parliament and meet refugees recently arrived from Ukraine.

Steinmeier and the royal couple will then visit a German-British military unit in the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

The king will move on to the northern port city of Hamburg on Friday, where he is due to tour a renewable energy project.

"It's not a surprise that having become king he hasn't ditched his longstanding interest in environmental issues," said Bob Ward, from the London School of Economics.

"This is an issue that transcends politics and it can't possibly be right that as our head of state he shouldn't speak out on such a major issue," added Ward.

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com
King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

'Friendly ties'

Charles and Steinmeier will lay wreathes in the ruins of the city's St. Nikolai church, which was destroyed during a World War II air raid, and which now stands as a memorial.

The UK monarch will also sign the city's "Golden Book", which he previously signed in 1987 during a visit with then-wife Princess Diana.

The German head of state said he had extended the invitation to Charles, who has visited Germany more than 40 times, at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

"The fact that he is now visiting half a year later shows how much the king values the friendship between our peoples," Steinmeier said.

"I want to tell him, but of course also all Britons: we in Germany, we in Europe, want close and friendly ties with the United Kingdom after Brexit as well," he added.

Charles will be keen to kick off his first state visit as king after his trip to France, which was meant to take place earlier this week, was postponed in the wake of violent pension reform protests.

The visit was intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations, but instead underlined the severity of demonstrations engulfing Britain's neighbour just 10 months into President Emmanuel Macron's second term.

The decision was made "to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations", Macron's office said.

Macron told reporters that discussions over rescheduling the visit could take place in the coming months.

"We have proposed that at the beginning of the summer, depending on our respective agendas, we can arrange a new state visit," he said.

© Agence France-Presse




28 March 2023 8:22 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Germany
King Charles

More from World

Image: Composite of Colosseum image from Sxc.hu. and screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Ryan Lutz @rytz5873

[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK

2 July 2023 7:20 PM

The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jukurae/123rf.com

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

29 June 2023 12:54 PM

Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paris on fire after 'racist murder' by French police kills 17-year-old

[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old

29 June 2023 9:11 AM

Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents

28 June 2023 12:50 PM

In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

28 June 2023 11:44 AM

Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him

27 June 2023 1:10 PM

Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brett Marlow

Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships

27 June 2023 11:19 AM

In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry

Politics Local

Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!

Entertainment

Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m not here to give dates’: Ramokgopa on timeline to end load shedding

3 July 2023 12:25 PM

Djokovic, Swiatek bring curtain up on Wimbledon

3 July 2023 9:39 AM

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA