Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter
Africa Melane chats to Wendy Schulze (CEO of Thompsons Travel) about some local destinations to check out during the Easter holidays.
Thompsons Travel has seen a variety of local and international bookings come in ahead of the Easter weekend.
Many groups are looking for a kid-friendly escape due to the school holidays.
According to Schulze, many people from Johannesburg are booking trips to Cape Town and Durban.
Other perennial favourites include Sun City (North West) and the Kruger National Park.
The Oyster Box Hotel (Umhlanga) is always booked way in advance for Easter. It is one of the most popular times to go to the hotel so you always have to get in early there.Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Travel
It’s a great opportunity to travel to the Kruger National Park, it is a nice break, it is a short drive from Johannesburg… The kids also love going on game drives and learning about animals.Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Travel
Capetonians, however, are looking to travel further within the Western Cape to places such as Bushmans Kloof and Clanwilliams, as well as further up to Eastern Cape.
International travel is popular during Easter.
Mauritius, Zanzibar, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt and Dubai are among the popular destinations.
It is very exciting to see that [domestic and international] travel is back and that there is such a demand for travel at the moment.Wendy Schulze, CEO of Thompsons Travel.
Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1702/stockbroker170203160/71404744-happy-family-on-a-road-trip-in-car-front-passenger-pov.jpg
More from Lifestyle
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?
Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.Read More
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?
How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?Read More
Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?
Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer.Read More
R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car
The world's first electric flying car is approved and taking pre-orders.Read More
Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change
Twitter users are migrating on mass to Donald Trump's social media platform Truth, amid the implementation of post restrictions.Read More
Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds
This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.Read More
Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list
Two South African languages rank in the top 10 'coolest languages to learn' in the world.Read More
John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'
Maytham hosted a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location.Read More
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK
The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.Read More