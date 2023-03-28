Pretoria tops the list for worst traffic in SA, with Cape Town close behind
Lester Kiewit speaks to Johann Andersen, Industry associate professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems at Stellenbosch University
-
The data shows that people in Cape Town spend around 132 hours a year in rush hour traffic
-
Pretoria has the worst traffic in South Africa
-
In Cape Town road users are spending less time in traffic than before the pandemic
According to Andersen the location technology company TomTom annually ranks the traffic in cities around the world.
He says they use floating car data collected from smart phones and navigational tracking devices.
They look specifically at the time it takes to drive 10km within the city.Johann Andersen, Professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems - Stellenbosch University
Andersen says in the 2022 rankings the South African city with the worst traffic is Pretoria, where it TomTom found it takes 16 minutes to travel 10km.
He says this works out to 145 hours a year in rush hour traffic, or roughly 6 days.
Cape Town was a close second as it takes 15 and a half minutes to do the same distance and road users spent around 132 hours in traffic.
He adds that this is 1 minute and 10 seconds longer than in 2021.
Percentage wise it is actually quite a big increase on the previous year. That equates to sitting in traffic for about 5 days per year.Johann Andersen, Professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems - Stellenbosch University
While this might seem, and feel, like horrendous traffic Andersen says that Capetonians are still spending less time in rush hour traffic than in pre-covid years.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khongkitwiriyachan/khongkitwiriyachan1603/khongkitwiriyachan160300086/54805714-traffic-jam-with-row-of-cars-on-expressway-during-rush-hour.jpg
More from Lifestyle
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?
Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.Read More
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?
How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?Read More
Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?
Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer.Read More
R5.6m will get you on the pre-order list for the world’s first flying car
The world's first electric flying car is approved and taking pre-orders.Read More
Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change
Twitter users are migrating on mass to Donald Trump's social media platform Truth, amid the implementation of post restrictions.Read More
Beat inflation and save more with South African Retail Savings Bonds
This is a long-term investment option for South African citizens and are priced off the current government bond yield rather than the repo rate offered by banks.Read More
Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list
Two South African languages rank in the top 10 'coolest languages to learn' in the world.Read More
John Maytham LOVED hosting CapeTalkers at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge: 'Thank you!'
Maytham hosted a weekend with guests at this remarkable Natural Selection location.Read More
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK
The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.Read More