[REMINDER] Applications for 2024 school year closes 14 April 2023
Lester Kiewit interviews Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson at the Western Cape Department of Education.
- 2024 school applications close on 14 April 2023
- So far, 76 000 parents have submitted their applications via the Western Cape Department of Education's online portal
- There are 114 centres around the province that will assist those needing help to access and navigate the portal
Parents have until 14 April 2023 to submit their applications for the 2024 school year.
This can be done via the Western Cape Department of Education's online portal.
Hammond says that to date, 76 000 parents have successfully submitted their kids' applications for the 2024 school year.
For those that have not submitted their applications, Hammond encourages parents to do so before the cut-off date (14 April 2023) as this will give the Department enough time to ensure that there's enough space and teachers for the pupils.
If you're a parent trying to find a school for your kid in 2024 then chances are that you have tried using the Department’s portal, and according to recent reports, there have been some issues.
A recent switch to a provincial system has resulted in fewer portal crashes, however, there are still minor issues that the Department is working to resolve.
One issue is a backlog caused by parents that have forgotten their login details from previous applications on the now-closed older system.
We are certainly resolving them case by case.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson – Western Cape Department of Education
We certainly have reduced the backlog from what we saw last week.Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson – Western Cape Department of Education
Some parents have complained about mobile compatibility, which Hammond acknowledges is frustrating.
To use the portal on a mobile device, it needs to be held horizontally.
The Department has 114 centres across the province that will assist those needing help to access and navigate the online portal.
For any queries, call: 0861 142 142
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
