Do you want to go skinny dipping? Here are 5 spots you can in South Africa





Zain Johnson speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

The site ranked five South African locations as top skinny dipping spots

Mpenjati Nature Reserve was ranked as the best in South Africa

Whether you want to feel like you are really one with nature or just want to try something completely out of your comfort zone, some people find the idea of skinny dipping thrilling.

If this is on your bucket list, you do not need to worry about travelling around the world to find a spot for a naked swimming adventure, there are five great options here in South Africa.

Friedman says the top five skinny dipping spots in South Africa, as ranked by MyDatingAdvisor are the following:

Mpenjati Nature Reserve in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal

The Otter Trail in Tsitsikamma

Jonkershoek Tweede Waterval in Stellenbosch

Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha

Sandy Bay in Cape Town

Picture: Sarah Schorer on Pexels

I am sure the skinny dippers are going to be cursing me because they do not want the hordes and the masses coming there to join in. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Friedman adds, if you are going to be taking a walk on the natural side, it is important to be respectful, have discretion and keep your eyes on people’s faces.

