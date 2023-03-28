Do you want to go skinny dipping? Here are 5 spots you can in South Africa
Zain Johnson speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
The site ranked five South African locations as top skinny dipping spots
Mpenjati Nature Reserve was ranked as the best in South Africa
Whether you want to feel like you are really one with nature or just want to try something completely out of your comfort zone, some people find the idea of skinny dipping thrilling.
If this is on your bucket list, you do not need to worry about travelling around the world to find a spot for a naked swimming adventure, there are five great options here in South Africa.
Friedman says the top five skinny dipping spots in South Africa, as ranked by MyDatingAdvisor are the following:
Mpenjati Nature Reserve in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal
The Otter Trail in Tsitsikamma
Jonkershoek Tweede Waterval in Stellenbosch
Sardinia Bay in Gqeberha
Sandy Bay in Cape Town
I am sure the skinny dippers are going to be cursing me because they do not want the hordes and the masses coming there to join in.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Friedman adds, if you are going to be taking a walk on the natural side, it is important to be respectful, have discretion and keep your eyes on people’s faces.
