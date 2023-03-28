Air safety in South Africa under inspection
Africa Melane interviews Phindiwe Gwebu, executive of corporate services at the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
- The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is conducting a 12-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme in the country
- South Africa was last audited in 2017
- For this audit, the South African Civil Aviation Authority invited ICAO to confirm that their systems are improving
Air safety in SA is currently undergoing a 12-day aviation safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
ICAO is a United Nations body specialising in the management of civil aviation matters, says Gwebu.
Gwebu weighs in:
- The last audit was in 2017 – having a big gap between audits are usual
- If ICAO goes to a station and the audit shows signs of improvement in terms of safety oversight systems, then it will take longer for ICAO to conduct an additional audit
- In this case, SACAA invited ICAO as they have been working hard to improve systems and need the green light from ICAO to confirm that their systems have been improving on a regular basis
- Parts of the audit will include ensuring that the regulator, in this case SACAA, has effective systems in place and are constantly improving aviation safety and security in the country
- This will be measured by the number of accidents – South Africa has been performing 'exceptionally' well as we haven't had any airline accidents involving passengers in over 30 years
- In addition, the audit will look if there are sufficient regulations in place, if the regulator's inspectors have the right qualifications and if they have laws in place to address all critical issues that will improve safety
In our airline industry we have got an impeccable record.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive of Corporate Services – South African Civil Aviation Authority
