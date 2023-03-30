Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?
-
Haval's Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV available in the country
-
The company plans to launch the compact EV toward the middle of the year
Many of the electric cars available in South Africa right now come from luxury brands such as Mercedes, Volvo and Audi.
Now Haval, maker of the super popular Jolion, have something they hope will grab the lower end of the market - the new all-electric Ora Cat.
Most of the EVs in South Africa are chunky SUVs or svelte luxury sedans, but the Ora Cat is operating on the different level.
Targeting a much more level headed, slightly less aspirational demographic, the Ora Cat is a much more realistic option than an Audi E-tron or Merc's EQS, cars that cost between R1.5 million and R2 million.
While final pricing has yet to be confirmed, Haval promises the Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV in the country, which means it will have to beat the Mini Cooper SE's price of R723 000. Industry speculation is that the Ora Cat will retail for about R600 000.
The Ora Cat is undeniably cute, with a baby Porsche face. The interior looks attractive with good size screen in the center console and two-tone materials.
The Ora Cat has two battery options - a small 48kWh unit with a 320km range and a 63kWh unit with a range of 420km.
The Orca Cat goes from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in a respectable 8.3 seconds.
More from Lifestyle
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.Read More
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
More from Business
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal
The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)
Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.Read More
There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes
According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.Read More
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency
With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist
Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.Read More