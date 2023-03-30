Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?





Haval's Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV available in the country

The company plans to launch the compact EV toward the middle of the year

Many of the electric cars available in South Africa right now come from luxury brands such as Mercedes, Volvo and Audi.

Now Haval, maker of the super popular Jolion, have something they hope will grab the lower end of the market - the new all-electric Ora Cat.

Most of the EVs in South Africa are chunky SUVs or svelte luxury sedans, but the Ora Cat is operating on the different level.

Targeting a much more level headed, slightly less aspirational demographic, the Ora Cat is a much more realistic option than an Audi E-tron or Merc's EQS, cars that cost between R1.5 million and R2 million.

While final pricing has yet to be confirmed, Haval promises the Ora Cat will be the cheapest EV in the country, which means it will have to beat the Mini Cooper SE's price of R723 000. Industry speculation is that the Ora Cat will retail for about R600 000.

The Ora Cat is undeniably cute, with a baby Porsche face. The interior looks attractive with good size screen in the center console and two-tone materials.

The Ora Cat has two battery options - a small 48kWh unit with a 320km range and a 63kWh unit with a range of 420km.

The Orca Cat goes from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in a respectable 8.3 seconds.