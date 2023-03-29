Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Chinese luxury car brand OMODA prepping for South African launch

29 March 2023 7:19 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Chinese
automobile

The Chinese car invasion is heating up.

  • The new sub-brand of Chery is eyeing an April launch

  • Its first model to land in South Africa will be OMODA C5 luxury SUV

  • OMODA is intended as a luxury brand to rival Jaguar, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz

Chery International, known for its popular Tiggo range of SUVs, has announced the launch of its OMODA sub-brand in South Africa.

The brand has already been introduced in several countries in South America and Asia, and it is now ready to land in Europe, Australia and, of course, South Africa.

The first model from OMODA will be the C5 SUV and it should be available for sale in mid-April.

The brand will be sold at 30 pre-selected Chery dealers covering all major metros and cities. Each dealer will offer a dedicated range of sales and support services to OMODA customers.

omodac51jpeg

The OMODA C5 has a unique design language called Art in Motion and features a rounded glasshouse, thin, arrow-shaped head and tail lamps with smart LED illumination.

“The OMODA C5 looks like nothing else on the market. Its design, both inside and out, has been untethered from tradition and offers something fresh and unique,” says Tony Liu, the Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa.

Inside, the SUV has ambient lighting, a clean centre console with intelligent interactive switchgear and wireless charging and dual integrated 10.25-inch screens that smoothly incorporate the vehicle and entertainment information.

omodac52jpeg

The OMODA C5 is built on the Chery Group's T1X platform, which allows for future use of any form of propulsion, be it internal combustion petrol and diesel engines, battery-electric systems, or hydrogen propulsion.

The Chery group has been a bit mum on full pricing, but the car can be pre-ordered for a refundable R5000 deposit on their website. It retails for $29 900 AUD in Australia, which converts to around R360 000.

omodac53jpeg

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Executive, the group's current flagship, retails for R546 900, so expect the OMODA C5 to command a much higher price.

The question now is, while South Africans have clearly fallen for the current crop of Chinese invaders, are they prepared to pay the premium prices OMODA will likely ask?




29 March 2023 7:19 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Chinese
automobile

