Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments
The Covid-19 pandemic paused many things including chess clubs.
Before Covid-19, the City of Cape Town's Libraries and Information Services Department hosted an annual mass chess event in Mitchells Plain for those interested in the game.
These games have been in existence for years at some City libraries.
Kraaifontein's chess club was started in 2016, at Kraaifontein Library, and has about 60 members and collaborates with the Cape Town Chess Academy for tournaments.
Now games and tournaments are back!
Some City libraries are hosting chess clubs and tournaments to engage youth and anyone interested in the sport.
The game is not only a fun sport to learn, it's also a way to meet new people and learn critical skills.
Chess is often thought of as a sport for brainiacs, but there are benefits for all who play and anyone, regardless of age, can learn. Playing chess exercises both sides of the brain, it improves memory, creativity and concentration, and helps to develop problem-solving skills. Playing chess is a fun and good way to learn how to follow the rules and builds self-confidence.Patricia van der Ross, Councillor - Western Cape
The Councillor also encourages anyone wanting to learn a low physical energy sport to seek out chess clubs at City libraries...
I want to encourage our patrons to join the chess clubs, if only for fun or to be involved in a sport. For our younger participants it will benefit them at school, while for many of our older folk it has proved to be beneficial in improving memory.Patricia van der Ross, Councillor - Western Cape
Doesn't it look like FUN?
Keen to try?
Find the next chess event in an area near you with this online calendar.
This article first appeared on KFM : Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments
Source : https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Get%20on%20the%20board%20with%20City%20libraries
