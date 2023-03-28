[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why...
Zain Johnson interviews Dr Jan Mol, consulting vet at Bob Martin.
Did you know that five fleas on an untreated pet can lead to more than 1 million eggs infesting your home in four weeks?
And despite popular beliefs of fleas being seasonal, treating your dog or cat for fleas should be a regular entry on the kitchen calendar.
Choosing the right treatment for your pets is just as important, says Mol.
He adds that it's of utmost importance that you're only using dog products on dogs and cat products on cats, as some dog products are highly poisonous to cats.
Mol breaks down how often you should be defleaing your pet, which products will be most effective and what home remedies to avoid.
The flea treatments that are tested and registered for me are always going to be the best.Dr Jan Mol, Consulting Vet – Bob Martin
You can get cheaper alternatives; the one thing though is one has to realise that those alternatives will require more frequent treatment.Dr Jan Mol, Consulting Vet – Bob Martin
