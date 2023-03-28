The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy. 28 March 2023 9:12 PM
Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them? Gareth Patterson, a wildlife researcher, believes that there are 10 to 12 Knysna elephants, but why have we never seen them? 28 March 2023 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why... Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets. 28 March 2023 4:56 PM
View all Local
City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers The City has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme, says Lynda Silk, Chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation. 27 March 2023 5:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester? All the news you need to know. 27 March 2023 2:52 PM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy. 28 March 2023 9:12 PM
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three author... 28 March 2023 7:48 PM
Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products The Competition Commission's latest data indicates opportunistic price increases among food retailers. Bruce Whitfield asks whethe... 28 March 2023 7:28 PM
View all Business
Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them? Gareth Patterson, a wildlife researcher, believes that there are 10 to 12 Knysna elephants, but why have we never seen them? 28 March 2023 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why... Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets. 28 March 2023 4:56 PM
[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash A Kia Soul flipped on a Los Angeles freeway and incredibly, the driver walked away without any serious injuries. 28 March 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA hockey star, Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings The 23-year-old has represented South Africa at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics and signed with Red Bull earlie... 28 March 2023 7:43 PM
South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football Dieter Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby. He now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. 28 March 2023 2:17 PM
Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards. 27 March 2023 9:03 PM
View all Sport
Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you. 28 March 2023 1:47 PM
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert. 27 March 2023 11:43 AM
Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April! 27 March 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to political protests. 28 March 2023 8:22 AM
'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere' North Korea's Kim Jong Un says the totalitarian country is ramping up the production of weapon-grade nuclear material. 28 March 2023 7:29 AM
Shooter kills 6 at Nashville school in targeted attack Police identifies the assailant as a former student in what appeared to be an orchestrated attack of six children and staffers. 28 March 2023 5:43 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
View all Africa
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Drones
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
book review
business books
Henry Kissinger
warfare

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

The Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo reviews "The Age of AI" on The Money Show.

- There's a plethora of books being published on the subject artificial intelligence

- The Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo explains what he took from "The Age of AI: And Our Human Future"

- It's written by Daniel Huttenlocher (MIT dean), Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (now 99 years old)

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com
The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show looks at a new or trending business book.

This week, Bruce Whitfield talks to the Wits School of Governance's Professor Mzukisi Qobo about "The Age of AI: And Our Human Future".

It's written by three top thinkers in their fields - Daniel Huttenlocher (MIT dean), Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (now 99 years old).

What drew Prof. Qobo to this particular book on the subject of artificial intelligence?

We all talk about the powers that AI possesses to harness positive dimensions of humanity, but also some of its dangers.

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

What I really like about this book is its balanced perspective... from three top thinkers in their fields who span international relations, strategy and technology...

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

Henry Kissinger is a walking encyclopaedia. He always reflects on global events... Parts of the current geopolitical tensions among major powers, in particular China and the US, do come through in the book. One of the essential matters of competition between China and the US is over AI.

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

One of the striking things about this book is that the authors do not start with the advent of AI. They begin their journey by mapping the history of Western philosophy... to try and paint the role of reason in shaping the world we live in, and what intellectual development means in the era of AI.

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

One of their contentions is that there is a possibility for AI to be an extension of human reason. Historically we worshipped human thought, and perhaps we've reached a new age where AI will play a powerful role in generating answers to some of the complex problems.

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

It's not just these authors - if you look at other tech gurus, they make similar observations about the potential of AI to shape our understanding of the world we live in and offering solutions to some of the complex challenges from medical to education... to the climate and inequality.

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

One of the things I took from this book is that although it celebrates the dazzling feats of technology, it also identifies its limits... for example the fact that AI lacks self-awareness, it is prone to hallucinations, it also replicates human biases and prejudices...

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

They warn of the dangers of AI in warfare. We've seen the use of drones... and there exists no multilateral or international disciplines and norms to circumscribe the uses of AI in warfare and someone has to take responsibility.

Prof. Mzukisi Qobo, Head - Wits School of Governance

Description on Amazon:

Three of the world’s most accomplished and deep thinkers come together to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the way it is transforming human society—and what this technology means for us all.

An AI learned to win chess by making moves human grand masters had never conceived. Another AI discovered a new antibiotic by analyzing molecular properties human scientists did not understand. Now, AI-powered jets are defeating experienced human pilots in simulated dogfights. AI is coming online in searching, streaming, medicine, education, and many other fields and, in so doing, transforming how humans are experiencing reality.

In The Age of AI, three leading thinkers have come together to consider how AI will change our relationships with knowledge, politics, and the societies in which we live.

The Age of AI is an essential roadmap to our present and our future, an era unlike any that has come before.

Scroll up to listen to the review




28 March 2023 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Drones
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
book review
business books
Henry Kissinger
warfare

More from Business

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism

28 March 2023 9:12 PM

The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products

28 March 2023 7:28 PM

The Competition Commission's latest data indicates opportunistic price increases among food retailers. Bruce Whitfield asks whether it's fair to specifically single out retailers in the value chain before the full investigation is complete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mosabbilto/123rf.com

Air safety in South Africa under inspection

28 March 2023 2:35 PM

SA Civil Aviation Authority volunteers to go under the microscope in a 12-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (left) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde (right). Picture: @alanwinde/twitter

Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom

28 March 2023 9:07 AM

W Cape premier Alan Winde met with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the weekend to discuss the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumi Naidoo. Image: Radio 702

Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet

27 March 2023 9:37 PM

Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa

27 March 2023 9:11 PM

Originally established in South Africa in 1979 by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson, it was one of the most recognised surf brands throughout the 1980’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend

27 March 2023 8:02 PM

The company, valued at R9.3bn on the JSE says it's well positioned to benefit from the demand for quality education in South Africa and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nehawu members protest during a nationwide wage strike on 8 March 2023. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

Public servant unions accept government's 7.5% wage offer

27 March 2023 6:49 PM

Unions had initially demanded an increase of 8%, but have settled on government's revised offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property

27 March 2023 4:04 PM

It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?

27 March 2023 3:04 PM

Once again, loadshedding is a culprit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them?

28 March 2023 5:29 PM

Gareth Patterson, a wildlife researcher, believes that there are 10 to 12 Knysna elephants, but why have we never seen them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why...

28 March 2023 4:56 PM

Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: eugenesergeev/123rf.com

[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash

28 March 2023 2:42 PM

A Kia Soul flipped on a Los Angeles freeway and incredibly, the driver walked away without any serious injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: City of Cape Town, press release

Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments

28 March 2023 1:47 PM

The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Khongkit Wiriyachan / 123rf

Pretoria tops the list for worst traffic in SA, with Cape Town close behind

28 March 2023 12:48 PM

TomTom's traffic index ranking for 2022 found Pretoria had the worst traffic in the country, with Cape Town in close second

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sotnikovmisha/123rf.com

Do you want to go skinny dipping? Here are 5 spots you can in South Africa

28 March 2023 12:29 PM

MyDatingAdvisor ranked the best spots to skinny dip around the world and some of them are right here at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[REMINDER] Applications for 2024 school year closes 14 April 2023

28 March 2023 11:39 AM

Applications can be submitted via the Western Cape Department of Education's online portal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter

28 March 2023 9:43 AM

Thompsons Travel shares some insights into the travel trends dominating the extended weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property

27 March 2023 4:04 PM

It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nadezhda1906/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know

27 March 2023 3:41 PM

We live in a highly competitive world which can put a huge pressure on children to excel, and lead to kids being overworked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit

28 March 2023 8:22 AM

Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to political protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere'

28 March 2023 7:29 AM

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says the totalitarian country is ramping up the production of weapon-grade nuclear material.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Shooter kills 6 at Nashville school in targeted attack

28 March 2023 5:43 AM

Police identifies the assailant as a former student in what appeared to be an orchestrated attack of six children and staffers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© snehit/123rf.com

India overtakes China to become world's most populous country

27 March 2023 2:27 PM

According to the United Nations, India will overtake China next month, with China having a rapidly ageing population

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi Defence Force soldiers and civilians work to recover the body of a victim of cyclone Freddy. (Photo by Amos Gumulira/AFP)

Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record

27 March 2023 8:44 AM

Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President of Botswana Ian Khama poses for a photograph in Johannesburg on 22 March 2023. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi

27 March 2023 8:18 AM

Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Most unwanted? How sports treat the Russia problem

27 March 2023 6:41 AM

Sports bodies across the globe have different positions on allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial view of a destroyed neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area March 25, 2023. Picture: AFP

'My city is gone': Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi

26 March 2023 1:17 PM

Mississippi's emergency management agency put the death toll at 25 and said dozens more were injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Germany unveils plans to simplify gender change process

26 March 2023 10:18 AM

Trans people in Germany will have an easier time formally changing their gender and name under a new government plan. Self-determination will replace the requirement for two expert reports and court approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope Francis speaks during his sermon as he leads a Christmas Eve mass to mark the nativity of Jesus Christ on 24 December 2020, at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican. Picture: AFP

Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders

25 March 2023 5:12 PM

Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'

22 March 2023 7:37 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist

20 March 2023 9:33 AM

Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF members gather outside the Gauteng education department to protest unplaced learners. Picture: Thabiso Goba / Eyewitness News

[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit

16 March 2023 6:44 AM

Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing

15 March 2023 9:28 PM

How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insurance partner - with the car repayment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from RE/MAX announcement of its radio ads running between 6-26 March 2023.

[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'

14 March 2023 10:12 PM

Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom

Local Business

Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter

Lifestyle

Correctional Services Department must scrap 25-year deal with G4S - Popcru

Local

EWN Highlights

Bafana beat Liberia to qualify for 2023 Afcon tournament

28 March 2023 10:16 PM

SA hockey star, Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings

28 March 2023 9:43 PM

Joburg residents left furious & frustrated over water and load shedding issues

28 March 2023 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA