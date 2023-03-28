Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Rutendo Hwindingwi, regional director for Africa at Elev8 and author of 'Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded'.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is on a three-country tour of Africa.

Her visits to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia come at a time when America is seen to be trying to counter the influence of rival China.

In Zambia, Harris will also the second Summit for Democracy the country is hosting.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) poses for a portrait with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo (R) as she arrives for their meeting at the Jubilee House presidential palace in Accra, Ghana, on 27 March 2023. Picture: Nipah Dennis/AFP

Bruce Whitfield discusses Harris' trip with Rutendo Hwindingwi, regional director for Africa at Elev8 and author of "Rumble In The Jungle Reloaded".

US officials said the VP will also discuss China’s engagement in technology and economic issues on the continent, as well as its involvement in debt restructuring.

"Obviously the whole story around her coming to Africa is around fighting the Chinese" comments Hwindingwi.

I think Africa is becoming quite a battleground for the Chinese and the US... Maybe we should start having a bit of a 'Rumble in the Jungle Reloaded' version two - China versus the US! Rutendo Hwindingwi, Regional Director: Africa - Elev8

Looking at Harris' first port of call, Ghana, Hwindingwi notes that inflation there is at 53%.

At the same time the government has applied for a $3 billion loan from the IMF where the US has a strong voice.

It's quite interesting for Kamala Harris coming to Ghana but at the same time trying to say 'guys, we've got a better deal than China'. We'll see how that pans out. Rutendo Hwindingwi, Regional Director: Africa - Elev8

Zambia also has a conundrum Hwindingwi says, with one third of its national debt owed to China.

The challenge there is that Zambia owes the Chinese money, but at the same time they need money with regards to try and sort out their debt... Rutendo Hwindingwi, Regional Director: Africa - Elev8

Tanzania has handled this kind of conundrum quite well, Hwindingwi comments.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is focusing on the future, as opposed to the relationships of the past he says.

While the late president John (Magufuli) was quite pro-mega projects backed by China the new President has taken another angle... She's encouraged relations with the US... Rutendo Hwindingwi, Regional Director: Africa - Elev8

