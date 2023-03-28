Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy. 28 March 2023 9:12 PM
Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them? Gareth Patterson, a wildlife researcher, believes that there are 10 to 12 Knysna elephants, but why have we never seen them? 28 March 2023 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why... Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets. 28 March 2023 4:56 PM
View all Local
City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers The City has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme, says Lynda Silk, Chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation. 27 March 2023 5:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester? All the news you need to know. 27 March 2023 2:52 PM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy. 28 March 2023 9:12 PM
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three author... 28 March 2023 7:48 PM
Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products The Competition Commission's latest data indicates opportunistic price increases among food retailers. Bruce Whitfield asks whethe... 28 March 2023 7:28 PM
View all Business
Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them? Gareth Patterson, a wildlife researcher, believes that there are 10 to 12 Knysna elephants, but why have we never seen them? 28 March 2023 5:29 PM
[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why... Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets. 28 March 2023 4:56 PM
[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash A Kia Soul flipped on a Los Angeles freeway and incredibly, the driver walked away without any serious injuries. 28 March 2023 2:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA hockey star, Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings The 23-year-old has represented South Africa at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics and signed with Red Bull earlie... 28 March 2023 7:43 PM
South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football Dieter Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby. He now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. 28 March 2023 2:17 PM
Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards. 27 March 2023 9:03 PM
View all Sport
Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you. 28 March 2023 1:47 PM
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert. 27 March 2023 11:43 AM
Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April! 27 March 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to political protests. 28 March 2023 8:22 AM
'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere' North Korea's Kim Jong Un says the totalitarian country is ramping up the production of weapon-grade nuclear material. 28 March 2023 7:29 AM
Shooter kills 6 at Nashville school in targeted attack Police identifies the assailant as a former student in what appeared to be an orchestrated attack of six children and staffers. 28 March 2023 5:43 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
View all Africa
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products

28 March 2023 7:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fresh food farmers
Food prices
Farmers
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Vegetables
supermarkets
fruit
anti-competitive
food retailers

The Competition Commission's latest data indicates opportunistic price increases among food retailers. Bruce Whitfield asks whether it's fair to specifically single out retailers in the value chain before the full investigation is complete.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kagiso Zwane, economist at the Competition Commission.

- The Competition Commission has found that consumers were subjected to unjustified/opportunistic price increases of basic food items between 2021 and 2022

- These items include sunflower oil, maize meal, white and brown bread

- Bruce Whitfield questions whether the Commission, in the interests of transparency, should not have waited for the completion of their full investigation before "fingering" the retailers in the value chain

© gyn9037/123rf.com
© gyn9037/123rf.com

South Africa's competition watchdog has found that consumers were subjected to unjustified or opportunistic price increases of basic foodstuffs between 2021 and 2022.

These items include sunflower oil, maize meal, white and brown bread.

The Competition Commission shared key findings of the 8th Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report on Tuesday.

See the price rise trajectory for cooking oil and brown bread below:

cooking-oil-pricesjpg
brown-bread-pricesjpg

Bruce Whitfield asks Competition Commission economist Kagiso Zwane about the criteria used to decide on "unjustified" price increases.

Zwane acknowledges that the findings are part of a broader investigation into the way in which food is priced in South Africa.

Because this is for research purposes, we use publicly available data which we get from Stats SA and our cause for concern really comes from the fact that when we compare what is happening at the retail price level with consumer prices and at producer price level, there seems to be a divergence in their relationship that has previously held.

Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission

He says that in the past few months, depending on the goods being looked at, there is a widening spread between those retail prices and producer prices.

As there are many steps between food being produced and finally landing up on supermarket shelves, is it fair to specifically single out retailers as the main culprits?

Because of the nature of this report, the findings at retail level come up "quite strongly" Zwane says.

When we investigate formally these value chains we are alive to the fact that there are '100 steps' in between and at any point in those steps there could be a case to be answered for... but we do begin our screening at the retail level.

Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission

We're saying it's the retailers simply because that is what the data we have shows us. There is an ongoing investigation into essential food products throughout the value chain.

Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission

Part of the function of a publicly available report is to send a signal to the market saying that the Commission is vigilant and watching, and should we need to use the power given to us by the Act [to litigate] we will.

Kagiso Zwane, Economist - Competition Commission

It comes down to understanding the relationship between the measure of price increases versus cost increases, and comparing how this worked in the past to the present Zwane emphasizes.

For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview




28 March 2023 7:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fresh food farmers
Food prices
Farmers
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Competition Commission
Vegetables
supermarkets
fruit
anti-competitive
food retailers

More from Business

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism

28 March 2023 9:12 PM

The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mosabbilto/123rf.com

Air safety in South Africa under inspection

28 March 2023 2:35 PM

SA Civil Aviation Authority volunteers to go under the microscope in a 12-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (left) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde (right). Picture: @alanwinde/twitter

Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom

28 March 2023 9:07 AM

W Cape premier Alan Winde met with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the weekend to discuss the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumi Naidoo. Image: Radio 702

Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet

27 March 2023 9:37 PM

Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa

27 March 2023 9:11 PM

Originally established in South Africa in 1979 by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson, it was one of the most recognised surf brands throughout the 1980’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend

27 March 2023 8:02 PM

The company, valued at R9.3bn on the JSE says it's well positioned to benefit from the demand for quality education in South Africa and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nehawu members protest during a nationwide wage strike on 8 March 2023. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

Public servant unions accept government's 7.5% wage offer

27 March 2023 6:49 PM

Unions had initially demanded an increase of 8%, but have settled on government's revised offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property

27 March 2023 4:04 PM

It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?

27 March 2023 3:04 PM

Once again, loadshedding is a culprit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism

28 March 2023 9:12 PM

The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them?

28 March 2023 5:29 PM

Gareth Patterson, a wildlife researcher, believes that there are 10 to 12 Knysna elephants, but why have we never seen them?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why...

28 March 2023 4:56 PM

Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mosabbilto/123rf.com

Air safety in South Africa under inspection

28 March 2023 2:35 PM

SA Civil Aviation Authority volunteers to go under the microscope in a 12-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[REMINDER] Applications for 2024 school year closes 14 April 2023

28 March 2023 11:39 AM

Applications can be submitted via the Western Cape Department of Education's online portal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (left) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde (right). Picture: @alanwinde/twitter

Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom

28 March 2023 9:07 AM

W Cape premier Alan Winde met with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the weekend to discuss the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was at the Western Cape High Court on 13 March 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to continue as funds for defence run low

28 March 2023 8:13 AM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has less than seven months left of her seven-year stint as the country's public protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester saga: Prisoners' rights group wants Lamola to step down

28 March 2023 8:09 AM

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has called for a high-level probe into the Department of Correctional Services' confirmed escape of Thabo Bester, the man dubbed the Facebook rapist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A G4S van. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/ EWN

Correctional Services Department must scrap 25-year deal with G4S - Popcru

28 March 2023 7:00 AM

The police union called on the government to end its partnership with the multinational security company to run Mangaung Prison, following Thabo Bester’s escape from the facility in May 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NCC marshalls Kataza the baboon in Tokai on 17 October 2020. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN

City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers

27 March 2023 5:52 PM

The City has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme, says Lynda Silk, Chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom

Local Business

Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter

Lifestyle

Correctional Services Department must scrap 25-year deal with G4S - Popcru

Local

EWN Highlights

Bafana beat Liberia to qualify for 2023 Afcon tournament

28 March 2023 10:16 PM

SA hockey star, Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings

28 March 2023 9:43 PM

Joburg residents left furious & frustrated over water and load shedding issues

28 March 2023 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA