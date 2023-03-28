Mystery of the Knysna elephant: If they exist, why have we never seen them?





Amy MacIver interviews Gareth Patterson, environmentalist, independent wildlife researcher and author.

In 2001 SANParks said there was one Knysna elephant, the matriarch, however, many years later, they've said that there's still only one elephant between 45 and 50-years-old

Patterson says that if this is the case, then that one elephant from 2001 would've died by now

Patterson's own DNA findings suggests that there are about six known Knysna elephants

Patterson, author of _The Secret Elephants _and _Beyond The Secret Elephants, _dedicated many hours into uncovering the mystery of the Knysna elephants – how many there are and where?

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

Patterson weighs in:

After doing his own extensive field work on foot and conducting DNA testing on elephant dung, which is rich in DNA, the first findings showed that there were at least five female Knysna elephants

A second DNA test picked up an additional elephant that was missed during the first testing, bringing the total to six

Patterson is led to believe that there are about 10 to 12 Knysna elephants – however, the population is stagnant as findings from 1920/1930 also predicted the same figures

If there are about 10 to 12 elephants, why do we never see them?

Patterson attributes it to their habitat, which is the dense Knysna forest.

He adds that there are many myths about the elephants whereabouts; one being that they're difficult to locate because they're a refugee population in hiding.

However, from his experience, Patterson says that they spend majority of their time in the mountain fynbos.

There could be a lot more out there than what we think. Gareth Patterson, Environmentalist, Independent Wildlife Researcher and Author

If someone's gonna give you an honest answer about how many Knysna elephants there are...we don't know, to know is almost a physical impossibility. Gareth Patterson, Environmentalist, Independent Wildlife Researcher and Author

