



South African hockey star Onthatile Zulu says it has been a "crazy and exciting time" since becoming the first woman and hockey player in South Africa to partner with energy drink brand, Red Bull.

The 23-year-old has represented South Africa at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics and signed with Red Bull earlier this year.

Speaking on #MSW, Zulu says being the first female athlete in the country to sign a deal like this is very special.

I am excited to see where this partnership goes and how we can develop. It takes away the stresses regarding external factors and I can focus on hockey which is an underfunded sport in South Africa. Onthatile Zulu, SA women's hockey player

My goal is to empower young girls through sport or in the corporate world and hopefully this will allow me to do that. Onthatile Zulu, SA women's hockey player

Zulu also has a Bcom in business management and has her eyes firmly set on the future both on and off the field.

Onthatile Zulu, SA women's hockey player with Robert Marawa

Onthatile Zulu, SA women's hockey player with Robert Marawa

Unfortunately hockey is not professional in South Africa so I need to try find a job while playing hockey and hopefully still representing South Africa. On the field, it’s about growth and development of my skills. I want to compete internationally and be better for myself and my team. Onthatile Zulu, SA women's hockey player

Hopefully we can podium at one of these major tournaments because I feel like South Africa is looked down on in world hockey and the goal is to get other teams to take us seriously. Onthatile Zulu, SA women's hockey player

Watch below for the full interview with Onthatile Zulu:

This article first appeared on 947 : SA hockey star Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings