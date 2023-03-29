[CAR REVIEW] BAIC Beijing X55: 'You get A LOT of car for your money'
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with car enthusiast Jacob Moshokoa.
-
The entry-level Beijing X55 costs just under R400 000
-
Moshokoa says this car is reasonably priced for what you are getting
The BAIC Beijing X55 is a very modern, futuristic-looking car with all the creature comforts you expect.
There are a lot of things in these new cars, especially tech-wise, that make it so comfortable to be in and so comfortable to explore.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
The BAIC does not yet have an electric version to match the car's futuristic look.
The entry-level X55 cost R390 000.
I think that is reasonably priced. For a car that you can take off the road, a car that you can load the family in, a car that you can navigate the inner city streets with, I think you are getting a lot of car for that money.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [CAR REVIEW] BAIC Beijing X55: 'You get A LOT of car for your money'
