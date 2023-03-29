There's a fire on Table Mountain! (But this time there's nothing to worry about)
If you've seen the mountain fire while driving or pictures of it making its rounds on social media, don't panic... SANParks reports that it's a scheduled and controlled biodiversity burn.
The prescribed burn started early this morning and approximately 36 hectares have been burnt so far.
So, the flames and smoke you're seeing are being observed by Table Mountain National Park fire management and @NCCWildfires remain on scene.
It's reported that further burns will take place in April when it's cool with very little wind.
Scientists say that "variation in fire regimes continues to be a source of biodiversity across the globe, and many plants, animals, and ecosystems depend on particular temporal and spatial patterns of fire." Basically, there's nothing to worry about, Cape Town!
This article first appeared on KFM : There's a fire on Table Mountain! (But this time there's nothing to worry about)
