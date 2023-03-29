DA congress: Steenhuisen must step out of Zille's shadow to lead, says analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’ Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son. 4 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Local
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
Coallitions must focus on issues, not party politics - M Beaumont (ActionSA) Ahead of the 2024 elections, the DA is aiming to form an alliance with smaller political parties through their 'Moonshot Pact'. 4 July 2023 8:59 AM
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least) 4 July 2023 1:23 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next. 4 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
DA congress: Steenhuisen must step out of Zille's shadow to lead, says analyst

29 March 2023 9:31 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Helen Zille
John Steenhuisen

The party will hold its national congress at the weekend, where John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille will be running for re-election in their respective positions as the DA’s federal leader and federal council chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts believe that the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen will have to prove that can lead without the shadow the former leader Helen Zille hanging over him.

This comes as the party gears up for its national elective conference this coming weekend.

Zille, who is the party's federal council chairperson, will run for a second term to retain the powerful position.

While Steenhuisen is almost a shoo-in to be re-elected for a second term, there were suggestions that he needed to come out of Zille’s shadow.

But as the two leaders go into the weekend’s leadership race, it seemed they were inseparable as they both shared a campaign manager implying the two were aligned in their respective campaigns.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said this proved that Steenhuisen always led the party under the cloud of Zille.

“The DA had to recall Helen Zille to try and reposition the DA to its founding principles and objectives and John Steenhuisen was brought in.”

He said the re-positioning of the DA strongly appealed to minority races in the country, while drawing little attention from the black majority.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA congress: Steenhuisen must step out of Zille's shadow to lead, says analyst




29 March 2023 9:31 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Helen Zille
John Steenhuisen

