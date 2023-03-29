On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’ Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son. 4 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Local
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
Coallitions must focus on issues, not party politics - M Beaumont (ActionSA) Ahead of the 2024 elections, the DA is aiming to form an alliance with smaller political parties through their 'Moonshot Pact'. 4 July 2023 8:59 AM
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least) 4 July 2023 1:23 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next. 4 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights

29 March 2023 10:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cigarettes

Imagine being on a long-haul flight, filled with cigarette smoke... That was how it went, not too long ago!

On 29 March 1998, British Airways (BA) banned smoking on all flights.

Imagine, before this, people sat in smoky cabins for hours...

So, how did this happen?

• The first legislation to regulate smoking on airplanes came in the 1980s

• Initially airline companies were only compelled to separate smoking areas from non-smoking areas, but by the late 1980s all smoking was prohibited on all flights of less than two hours

• Smoking was only prohibited on all flights (international and domestic) a decade later

Thank goodness, we live in a world where we can just catch flights, not second-hand smoke.

Some bans are not so bad, don't you think?

No Smoking GIFfrom No GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights




29 March 2023 10:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cigarettes

More from Lifestyle

[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover

4 July 2023 1:23 PM

So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'

4 July 2023 11:19 AM

Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next

4 July 2023 11:08 AM

After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lessor Spotted Tree Octopus” by Tuesday Houston.

RePAWposed: Artists artwork a new lease on life to support animals in need

4 July 2023 10:44 AM

The reimagined artwork will go under the hammer this weekend as part of a fundraiser for TEARS animal charity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website: www.capespca.co.za

Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma

4 July 2023 10:25 AM

Meet Scar...a tortured and terrified dog transformed by the love and care of the SPCA who's now ready for a loving home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

[WATCH] 100 000+ people take part in Columbia’s largest-ever PRIDE parade

4 July 2023 9:40 AM

This year's Pride parade was the biggest in the country's history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late filmmaker and producer, Teboho Mahlatsi. Photo: Twitter/@davidkau1

'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies

4 July 2023 9:16 AM

The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property?

3 July 2023 4:41 PM

What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working in an office can harm your health – depending on where it is and the length of your commute

What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?

3 July 2023 2:45 PM

Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger?

3 July 2023 12:22 PM

How often do you change your charger and is it reliable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms

Local

58-year-old man dies after paraglider collision

Local

Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k

Local

EWN Highlights

Additional rape charge added to 21-year-old accused of murdering 6 sex workers

4 July 2023 3:10 PM

SAA expected to report a profit, Gordhan tells MPs

4 July 2023 2:57 PM

NC flooding: Authorities search for 5th victim

4 July 2023 1:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA