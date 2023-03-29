On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights
On 29 March 1998, British Airways (BA) banned smoking on all flights.
Imagine, before this, people sat in smoky cabins for hours...
So, how did this happen?
• The first legislation to regulate smoking on airplanes came in the 1980s
• Initially airline companies were only compelled to separate smoking areas from non-smoking areas, but by the late 1980s all smoking was prohibited on all flights of less than two hours
• Smoking was only prohibited on all flights (international and domestic) a decade later
Thank goodness, we live in a world where we can just catch flights, not second-hand smoke.
Some bans are not so bad, don't you think?
This article first appeared on KFM : On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights
