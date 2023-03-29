Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’ Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son. 4 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Local
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
Coallitions must focus on issues, not party politics - M Beaumont (ActionSA) Ahead of the 2024 elections, the DA is aiming to form an alliance with smaller political parties through their 'Moonshot Pact'. 4 July 2023 8:59 AM
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover So THIS is what Barbie's dream house would look like if she decided to move to Mzansi (according to AI, at least) 4 July 2023 1:23 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
ChatGPT is here to stay... here's what's next After the popularity of ChatGPT, here are four technologies that could make a difference next. 4 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

29 March 2023 11:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Switzerland
Trevor Noah
Switzerland Tourism

The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.

It's true, Trevor Noah's making BIG moves again since leaving 'The Daily Show' last year.

On 23 March it was announced that Noah won the 'Erasmus Prize' making him the first South African in about 60 years to win the esteemed award.

Now, the award-winning comedian is releasing a YouTube film with tennis champ, Roger Federer, in partnership with Switzerland Tourism titled, 'The Ride of a Lifetime'.

The film will be released on YouTube on 30 March and aims to promote tourism in Switzerland by showing the land of chocolates most popular tourist attractions.

Of course, this is the duo we never thought we needed and it just makes sense because...

• Both Noah and Federer have South African-Swiss roots: Their moms are from Gauteng and fathers from Switzerland

• Noah and Federer are close friends - so we're curious to see their on-screen dynamic

• In 2020, Noah joined Bill Gates, Rafael Nadal, and Federer for a celebrity tennis match in The Mother City

Mzansi's favourite export and the Swiss tennis pro posted to their social media profiles to announce their collab.

While they were filming earlier this year, fans captured some behind the scenes pics of the pair and they're CUTE.

Needless to say, we're constantly in awe of Mzansi's funny guy - don't forget to tune in to YouTube tomorrow.

If Noah's involved, it's bound to be funny.


This article first appeared on KFM : Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'




29 March 2023 11:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Switzerland
Trevor Noah
Switzerland Tourism

More from Entertainment

The 'Barbie Movie' opens in theatres this July. Photo: YouTube/Warner Bros Pictures (screenshot)

New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map

4 July 2023 1:39 PM

A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'

4 July 2023 11:19 AM

Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late filmmaker and producer, Teboho Mahlatsi. Photo: Twitter/@davidkau1

'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies

4 July 2023 9:16 AM

The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...

3 July 2023 11:45 AM

Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by David Shankbone

Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years

3 July 2023 10:18 AM

At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wax sculpture of Tom Cruise. © czgur/123rf.com

Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!

3 July 2023 8:27 AM

Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Ticketpro

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

2 July 2023 8:33 AM

The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'

1 July 2023 2:33 PM

Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Leo Faro and parents Fabian and Diedre with Sara-Jayne. Photo: Cape Talk

Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity

1 July 2023 1:01 PM

Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July

1 July 2023 9:58 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms

Local

58-year-old man dies after paraglider collision

Local

Electricity prices increase for home owners with property valued over R500k

Local

EWN Highlights

Additional rape charge added to 21-year-old accused of murdering 6 sex workers

4 July 2023 3:10 PM

SAA expected to report a profit, Gordhan tells MPs

4 July 2023 2:57 PM

NC flooding: Authorities search for 5th victim

4 July 2023 1:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA