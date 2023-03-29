Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'





It's true, Trevor Noah's making BIG moves again since leaving 'The Daily Show' last year.

On 23 March it was announced that Noah won the 'Erasmus Prize' making him the first South African in about 60 years to win the esteemed award.

Now, the award-winning comedian is releasing a YouTube film with tennis champ, Roger Federer, in partnership with Switzerland Tourism titled, 'The Ride of a Lifetime'.

The film will be released on YouTube on 30 March and aims to promote tourism in Switzerland by showing the land of chocolates most popular tourist attractions.

Of course, this is the duo we never thought we needed and it just makes sense because...

• Both Noah and Federer have South African-Swiss roots: Their moms are from Gauteng and fathers from Switzerland

• Noah and Federer are close friends - so we're curious to see their on-screen dynamic

• In 2020, Noah joined Bill Gates, Rafael Nadal, and Federer for a celebrity tennis match in The Mother City

Mzansi's favourite export and the Swiss tennis pro posted to their social media profiles to announce their collab.

While they were filming earlier this year, fans captured some behind the scenes pics of the pair and they're CUTE.

Many travelers and Commuters at Zurich HB were quite astonished. Two international mega stars suddenly stood out from the normal rail traffic at Zurich's main station on Wednesday. Roger Federer and Trevor Noah were on hand, surrounded by a large film crew 🇨🇭🚆🤩 pic.twitter.com/n5Gi7Vxqi6 ' hanay (@hanaycp) January 11, 2023

Roger and Trevor Noah shot a commercial at Zurich train station today 📽️ #federer pic.twitter.com/3Fxp4G5USt ' danielle (@dm_mauron) January 11, 2023

bro i randomly bumped into roger federer and trevor noah shooting a commercial at the train station today💀 pic.twitter.com/RnRz1LOJQ7 ' #LM8🇨🇭 (@barcal899) January 11, 2023

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah's stunt doubles😉😍🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/AbymRC331G ' Dinora♥RF 🐐 (@norinchi_df) January 12, 2023

Needless to say, we're constantly in awe of Mzansi's funny guy - don't forget to tune in to YouTube tomorrow.

If Noah's involved, it's bound to be funny.

This article first appeared on KFM : Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'