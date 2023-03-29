Medical practitioners weigh in on diabetes drug being used for weight loss





Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Joel Dave, head of the division of endocrinology at the University of Cape Town and Dr Charlene Wolberg, medical doctor specialising in nutritional sciences.

Ozempic has been seen to have weight loss effects

People without diabetes have been using it for this reason

According to Dave, type two diabetes and obesity are conditions that are often linked and people have begun to use Ozempic to lose weight as a result.

He says that while this drug is expensive at about R1 200 to R1 500 per injection, it is cheaper than other weight loss medications.

If you compare the Ozempic to the drug that has been approved for weight loss, it is half the price. Joel Dave, Head of the Division of Endocrinology - University of Cape Town

Wolberg says that it is not uncommon in medical practice to use medicines for off label purposes.

She adds that there is a difference between patients wanting to lose weight for aesthetic reasons and those suffering from obesity.

If someone is using Ozempic to lose weight, Wolberg says it has to be combined with the right diet and lifestyle.

To go to a general practitioner and just go get that script for Ozempic, you are going to get the maximum benefit of the drug. Charlene Wolberg, Medical Doctor specialising in nutritional sciences

Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash

She says from a medical point of view there are clear criteria to determine if someone qualifies for weight loss medication.

However, she says they are seeing a worrying phenomenon where Ozempic is being abused and people are almost becoming addicted to the drug and its weight loss effect.

Wolberg says this medication should only be prescribed by a proper medical practitioner.

Listen to the interview above for more.