



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a mother congratulating her daughter for saving money and using it to buy herself something has gone viral.

What's left viewers of the video in stitches is the expression on the child's face (sad), as she expects the money to come back from the machine.

No because I feel this pain DEEPLY 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wStUScUF72 ' Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) March 27, 2023

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Money matters - Little girl spends her pocket money for the first time