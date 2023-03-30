International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS





Olympic chiefs have recommended the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian athletes as individual neutrals, but have refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

... athletes with a Russian or a Belarusian passport must compete only as individual neutral athletes. Thomas Bach, President - IOC

Among other IOC recommendations, revealed by IOC president Thomas Bach, are that teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered, nor can athletes who actively support the war.

Ukraine is considering a boycott of the 2024 Paris Games if Russian or Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

... teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered. Thomas Bach, President - IOC

The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions. Thomas Bach, President - IOC

Bach says that sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states must remain in place, which was first introduced after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.