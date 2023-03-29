Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town
Looking for something fun to do with family or friends?
We highly recommend escape rooms for lekker laughs and a challenge!
What is it? Firstly, it's SO much fun and a REAL bonding experience where (some) people's competitive sides shine because your team is immersed in a game, solving clues and puzzles to escape within 60 minutes.
Most escape rooms are themed, meaning the riddles, puzzles and clues you'll receive are theme-related, which you get to choose upon booking.
Top tip: choose an escape room with a theme you're familiar with.
So, if the theme is 'Shipwrecked' - ensure you know about some nautical things like sailor knots.
How can you book? Book your team's hour session online on the escape room's website or on site.
Where can you find them?
We've got some Cape Town locations you can try:
1) Hint Hunt
Location: Watershed, 17 Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.
Operating hours: Monday-Sunday. Check the website for operating hours, which differs depending on the day.
Price: R295 per person for 60 minutes.
There are a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people allowed for each session.
Corporate packages are also available.
Age limit: 13 years and older. Kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Book here.
Online escape rooms are available for you to solve timed mysteries online.
And outdoor 'amazing race' options are also available - where you solve riddles around the City within a period of time.
Check out both options, here.
2) Unlock Escape Rooms
Location: 43a Andringa St, Stellenbosch Central.
Operating hours: Monday-Sunday, 10am to 8pm.
Price: R300 per person for 60 minutes.
There are a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people allowed for each session.
Age limit: 12 years and older (depending on the escape room's theme).
Party, special events, and corporate options are available.
Book here.
3) The Vault Experience
Location: Shop 3, Evstell Centre, Corner of Courtenay and Wellington Street.
Operating hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm but 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.
Price: R199 per person for 45 minutes.
There are a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people allowed for each session.
Age limit: 16 years and older.
This one has VR gaming sessions coming soon.
Find The Vault Experience on Facebook.
It really is a chance to let your inner detective SHINE!
Whether you're a team of brainiacs, strategists or just wanting to experience something new - fun is guaranteed!
This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tulleys_Farm_Outfitter_Escape_Room.jpg
More from Entertainment
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map
A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'.Read More
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.Read More
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies
The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday.Read More
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...
Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode.Read More
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years
At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed.Read More
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!
Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick.Read More
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More