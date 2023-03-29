Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town





Looking for something fun to do with family or friends?

We highly recommend escape rooms for lekker laughs and a challenge!

What is it? Firstly, it's SO much fun and a REAL bonding experience where (some) people's competitive sides shine because your team is immersed in a game, solving clues and puzzles to escape within 60 minutes.

Most escape rooms are themed, meaning the riddles, puzzles and clues you'll receive are theme-related, which you get to choose upon booking.

Top tip: choose an escape room with a theme you're familiar with.

So, if the theme is 'Shipwrecked' - ensure you know about some nautical things like sailor knots.

How can you book? Book your team's hour session online on the escape room's website or on site.

Where can you find them?

We've got some Cape Town locations you can try:

1) Hint Hunt

Location: Watershed, 17 Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

Operating hours: Monday-Sunday. Check the website for operating hours, which differs depending on the day.

Price: R295 per person for 60 minutes.

There are a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people allowed for each session.

Corporate packages are also available.

Age limit: 13 years and older. Kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Book here.

Online escape rooms are available for you to solve timed mysteries online.

And outdoor 'amazing race' options are also available - where you solve riddles around the City within a period of time.

Check out both options, here.

2) Unlock Escape Rooms

Location: 43a Andringa St, Stellenbosch Central.

Operating hours: Monday-Sunday, 10am to 8pm.

Price: R300 per person for 60 minutes.

There are a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people allowed for each session.

Age limit: 12 years and older (depending on the escape room's theme).

Party, special events, and corporate options are available.

Book here.

3) The Vault Experience

Location: Shop 3, Evstell Centre, Corner of Courtenay and Wellington Street.

Operating hours: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm but 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Price: R199 per person for 45 minutes.

There are a minimum of two people and a maximum of six people allowed for each session.

Age limit: 16 years and older.

This one has VR gaming sessions coming soon.

Find The Vault Experience on Facebook.

It really is a chance to let your inner detective SHINE!

Whether you're a team of brainiacs, strategists or just wanting to experience something new - fun is guaranteed!

This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town