R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour

29 March 2023 1:40 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Durban Harbour
Confiscated drugs

Cocaine being smuggled into and through the country from South America is nothing new says Daily Maverick journalist, Caryn Dolley.

Amy MacIver interviews Caryn Dolley, author and Daily Maverick journalist.

  • Drugs are being smuggled from South America into and through South Africa
  • Durban harbour has been the main harbour for cocaine smuggling via container ships
  • 378kg of cocaine, worth about R1.3 billion was discovered and confiscated in a container on board a ship in Durban

Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of crime/drug kingpins from across the world.

In a recent article, Dolley explains how narco-traffickers have been shown to use maritime routes to push the drugs through South Africa.

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels
FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

While this is nothing new, Dolley says that cocaine has been brought into and through South Africa, predominantly via container ships, using Durban harbour as the main port.

She adds that using a container ship allows for large amounts of cocaine to be pushed through at once.

This isn't something new. There were several seizures in Durban Harbour of cocaine.

Caryn Dolley, Journalist – Daily Maverick

The drugs are mostly coming from South America by 'global cartels', 'syndicates' and 'organisations'.

Dolley adds that drugs equate to money, which lures these entities in.

I think drugs equal money and that's where the corrupt, gangsters and criminals sort of congregate towards.

Caryn Dolley, Journalist – Daily Maverick

The downside of smuggling cocaine via South Africa is that with more cocaine being pushed through the country, usage and addiction within the country could also increase, says Dolley, which could also increase local gang violence.

The potential to ruin lives just amplifies literally by shipload.

Caryn Dolley, Journalist – Daily Maverick

Most recently, as reported by the South African Revenue Service, on 23 February 378kg of cocaine, worth about R1.3 billion was discovered and confiscated in a container aboard a ship in Durban.

Dolley has been told by the Hawks that there have been police officers arrested in connection with some of the confiscations, which she finds incredibly 'frustrating'.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




