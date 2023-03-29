The Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester saga highlights flaws in private prisons





The saga of Thabo Bester gets the full spotlight in The Midday Report today.

The dark and bizarre story of Thabo Bester has captured the imaginations of the South African public. From how the escape happened to the involvement of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana. A bigger question that has come to light is that of privately run prisons and their role in this drama.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Janho Engelbrecht, DA Shadow Minister of Correctional Services and Tony Ehrenreich, the parliamentary officer for COSATU.

So, there is this criminality involved here and the fact that the minister and the deputy minister were informed about a year ago already and it only comes out now, raises very, very serious. Janho Engelbrecht, DA Shadow Minister - Correctional Services

Privatised prisons that are in the business to make money are not concerned about the public interest. Especially when you choose a company like G4S, with its horrendous track record in Israel, where they are central to the oppression and brutalisation of the Palestinians. A company like that could not even have been allowed to operate in South Africa. Tony Ehrenreich - Parliamentary Officer - COSATU

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Oscar Pistorius parole hearings to get underway at the end of the week.

Hawks raid ANC’s treasurer-general in Ekurhuleni related to corruption at Tembisa Hospital and the murder of Babita Deokaran.

