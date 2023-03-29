[LISTEN] Are older women and younger men a good match?
Aubrey Masango speaks with dating coach, Leigh Joy.
-
In most relationships the man is older than the woman
-
Men who date older women say they like that the woman knows what she wants
In many straight relationships we see the man being older than the woman or the couple being roughly the same age.
Joy says that often men can be wary of the situation being reversed because they struggle with feeling like they are being led by the woman in the relationship.
In these relationships the woman will likely have more life experiences due to their age and know what they are looking for.
In same age relationships or with men older than women, there is a disregard for experience irrespective of age.Leigh Joy, Dating Coach
However, she says that when younger men do date older women the number one thing they say they enjoy in the relationship is that women know what they want.
Ultimately, when it comes to relationships the most important thing is that the dynamic works for the people within it and they feel fulfilled.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Are older women and younger men a good match?
