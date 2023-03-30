Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'





Lester Kiewit interviews investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins.

Thabo Bester was declared dead in May 2022 when an unrecognisable body was found after his cell caught fire. However, he has since been declared alive and on the run

He was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein for murder and a series of rape charges

The maximum security prison is operated by the multinational private security company G4S

Ruth Hopkins, the author of The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison, tells the shocking story of Mangaung Prison, the prison where Thabo Bester, ‘The Facebook Rapist’, faked his death and escaped from.

Hopkins says that private prisons were introduced as a way to eradicate overcrowding in South African prisons, which Mangaung has successfully achieved thanks to the contracts put in place specifying the number of inmates that the facility can host.

But as far as Mangaung Prison goes, that's just about as good as it's going to get, says Hopkins.

She adds that Mangaung Prison is a very violent, abusive facility, with widespread torture, forced antipsychotic injections, assault and lengthy isolation periods.

It's been going on in broad daylight and there's been zero accountability. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author

It's a completely lawless place. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author

The South African Department of Correctional Services (DCS) needs to be held accountable for the wrongdoings in the prison, says Hopkins.

Nothing changed; they took over and the torture continued, the corruption continued, the abuse of inmates continued and I think the only explanation is corruption. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author

Hopkins says that the employees that helped Bester escape were paid a 'handsome' amount.

She adds that these employees work for a company that gains profit off of the incarcerated worldwide.

Money speaks louder than morals, money speaks louder than human rights. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author

It should come as no surprise that employees in this company have exactly the same attitude. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author

Hopkins says that there needs to be a public inquiry into what private companies such as G4S have been up to.

This company needs to be held accountable. Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author

