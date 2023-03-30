Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'
Lester Kiewit interviews investigative journalist Ruth Hopkins.
- Thabo Bester was declared dead in May 2022 when an unrecognisable body was found after his cell caught fire. However, he has since been declared alive and on the run
- He was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein for murder and a series of rape charges
- The maximum security prison is operated by the multinational private security company G4S
Ruth Hopkins, the author of The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison, tells the shocking story of Mangaung Prison, the prison where Thabo Bester, ‘The Facebook Rapist’, faked his death and escaped from.
RELATED: How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?
Hopkins says that private prisons were introduced as a way to eradicate overcrowding in South African prisons, which Mangaung has successfully achieved thanks to the contracts put in place specifying the number of inmates that the facility can host.
But as far as Mangaung Prison goes, that's just about as good as it's going to get, says Hopkins.
She adds that Mangaung Prison is a very violent, abusive facility, with widespread torture, forced antipsychotic injections, assault and lengthy isolation periods.
It's been going on in broad daylight and there's been zero accountability.Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author
It's a completely lawless place.Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author
The South African Department of Correctional Services (DCS) needs to be held accountable for the wrongdoings in the prison, says Hopkins.
Nothing changed; they took over and the torture continued, the corruption continued, the abuse of inmates continued and I think the only explanation is corruption.Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author
RELATED: Police open murder case against Thabo Bester
Hopkins says that the employees that helped Bester escape were paid a 'handsome' amount.
She adds that these employees work for a company that gains profit off of the incarcerated worldwide.
Money speaks louder than morals, money speaks louder than human rights.Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author
It should come as no surprise that employees in this company have exactly the same attitude.Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author
Hopkins says that there needs to be a public inquiry into what private companies such as G4S have been up to.
This company needs to be held accountable.Ruth Hopkins, Investigative Journalist and Author
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gioiak2/gioiak21806/gioiak2180600222/104073278-prison-cell-interior-locked-door-closeup-dark-jail-room-blue-sky-out-of-the-window-3d-illustration.jpg
More from Local
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol
The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.Read More
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?
South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year.Read More
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect
The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adopting wide-ranging regulations to mitigate the impact of load shedding.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back
Rudolf Erasmus flew from Nelspruit to CPT before making an emergency landing thanks to an unexpected passenger, a Cape Cobra.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home
As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.Read More
Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom
The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.Read More
More from Politics
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More