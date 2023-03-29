Talented trio from Joburg invited to audition for America’s Got Talent
Singing trio from Johannesburg, Biko’s Manna, are taking the world by storm!
The sibling trio – Biko (16), Manna (13) and Mfundo (8) – were recently invited to audition for America’s Got Talent.
A number of videos by the group have gone viral across their social media pages, garnering a following of hundreds of thousands.
With Biko on the guitar, Manna’s stunning vocals and Mfundo’s adorable dance moves, the trio got South African’s singing along.
@bikosmanna The baritone is done by #TauLion 😂🦁🤍 golden hour Song by @JVKE Covered by Biko’sManna #BikoStar #MannaHero #TauLion #BikosManna #BKMN ♬ original sound - BikosManna
It is no surprise that these siblings have grown up loving music as they are the offspring of singer and actress Ayanda Nhlangothi and Sebone Rangata, who often perform together at the Maboneng Precinct.
We definitely can’t wait to see these siblings on our screens, following in the footsteps of the likes of the Ndlovu Youth Choir who also gained immense fame on the international talent competition.
This article first appeared on 947 : Talented trio from Joburg invited to audition for America’s Got Talent
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BikosManna
