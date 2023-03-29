Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA

29 March 2023 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Toyota Hilux
Ford Ranger
branding
bakkie
heroes and zeros
Next-Generation Ford Ranger
Brendan Seery

'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.

Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

- Ford SA's campaign for the Next-Gen Ranger is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show

- While Toyota is winning the bakkie sales war with its Hilux right now Ford has become a serious challenger says Brendan Seery

Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube
Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity) picks the Ford Next Generation Ranger campaign as one of his two heroes.

He notes that the market has become very competitive in terms of the Ranger and the Toyota Hilux.

Toyota is winning the sales war at the moment but what's interesting is that about ten years ago Ford was nowhere with bakkies and now it's quite a serious challenger to the Hilux.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

I think what you're finding here also in the market is tastes are changing quite dramatically, so there's a lot of interest in this new Ranger.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

We have to acknowledge that it's a macho market for both bakkies, he remarks, and the Ranger ad targets this quite well.

One focus is the sophisticated, luxurious interior with its "Tesla-like" infotainment screen and the other, of course, is the vehicle's power.

You see the Ranger being hooked up to basically change the shape of the world and tow some water to a dried-out piece of land. It's obviously all fantasy but it basically says is if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist

While people are buying bakkies for torque and power, they've also become a fashion accessory he notes.

"I'm afraid in the fashion race the Ranger has just charged ahead of the Hilux."

Watch the ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques




