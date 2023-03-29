[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.
- Ford SA's campaign for the Next-Gen Ranger is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show
- While Toyota is winning the bakkie sales war with its Hilux right now Ford has become a serious challenger says Brendan Seery
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity) picks the Ford Next Generation Ranger campaign as one of his two heroes.
He notes that the market has become very competitive in terms of the Ranger and the Toyota Hilux.
Toyota is winning the sales war at the moment but what's interesting is that about ten years ago Ford was nowhere with bakkies and now it's quite a serious challenger to the Hilux.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
I think what you're finding here also in the market is tastes are changing quite dramatically, so there's a lot of interest in this new Ranger.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
We have to acknowledge that it's a macho market for both bakkies, he remarks, and the Ranger ad targets this quite well.
One focus is the sophisticated, luxurious interior with its "Tesla-like" infotainment screen and the other, of course, is the vehicle's power.
You see the Ranger being hooked up to basically change the shape of the world and tow some water to a dried-out piece of land. It's obviously all fantasy but it basically says is if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist
While people are buying bakkies for torque and power, they've also become a fashion accessory he notes.
"I'm afraid in the fashion race the Ranger has just charged ahead of the Hilux."
Watch the ad below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqDdtNk5imA
