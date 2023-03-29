Shoprite expands into clothing with launch of 'Uniq' brand and stores

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023. 3 April 2023 2:16 PM
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field? Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career... 3 April 2023 1:49 PM
Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received 197 generator noise complaints over a 12-month period. 3 April 2023 12:55 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader All the news you need to know. 3 April 2023 4:36 PM
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters fr... 3 April 2023 11:39 AM
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated. 3 April 2023 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut The decision by the OPEC+ cartel fanned concerns about a fresh spike in prices that could put pressure on central banks to push in... 3 April 2023 9:30 AM
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
View all Business
Lexus unveils its first electric car The RZ 450e is a major step in the luxury car brand's goal to sell 100% electric vehicles globally by 2035. 3 April 2023 1:01 PM
[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion On Saturday evening, a group of teens stormed Canal Walk. 3 April 2023 9:21 AM
BMW takes new all-electric 5 Series to the Arctic Circle and back With the new i5 close to production, BMW is finalising its extreme weather testing. 3 April 2023 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup wi... 3 April 2023 5:51 AM
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not... Is this the real deal or a reach? 3 April 2023 9:47 AM
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town... 3 April 2023 6:21 AM
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Shoprite expands into clothing with launch of 'Uniq' brand and stores

29 March 2023 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
clothing brands
clothing industry
Makwe Masilela

The first Uniq standalone store is set to open in Cape Town on Thursday, to be followed with more outlets very soon.

Bruce Whitfield discusses this development with Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer at Makwe Fund Managers.

- Shoprite is set to open its first Uniq clothing store in Cape Town's Canal Walk Shopping Centre on Thursday

- Eight more outlets will reportedly open their doors in the next month

@ lanastock/123rf.com
@ lanastock/123rf.com

Shoprite is expanding again, with the launch of a clothing brand called "Uniq" in standalone stores.

The first outlet will open at Cape Town's Canal Walk Shopping Centre on Thursday.

Eight more will reportedly follow in the next month.

Bruce Whitfield discusses this development with Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer at Makwe Fund Managers.

People are looking for value for money... Checkers have been proving themselves not just with the lower LSM but now they're also trying to give the likes of Woolworths a run for their money when it comes to the higher end... It's worth their while to try this as well.

Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer - Makwe Fund Managers

Food inflation is on a seemingly unstoppable upward trend, which makes clothing an attractive option for retailers.

The likes of Pick n Pay are still able to make a good margin in this sector, so there is room to play around comments Masilela.

The move to sourcing not only food and household wares from supermarkets but clothing as well seems to be a global trend as consumers search for value for money.

Will Pick n Pay Clothing, Ackermans, Pep, Mr Price and even H&M be among those businesses shaking in their boots at the prospect of a new competitor?

Shoprite don't go to war unarmed... When they choose to do something they choose to do it seriously and they'll do it at scale... They will probably follow up with an aggressive rollout.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Shoprite has a "very decent" balance sheet and would be able to roll out as many clothing stores as they can, Masilela agrees.

I think what will be critical is if they can also, going forward, copy what the Foschini Group is doing which is trying to source most of the clothing locally... Not only they but the whole value chain stream will benefit. That will be excellent for the country.

Makwe Masilela, Chief Investment Officer - Makwe Fund Managers

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation




29 March 2023 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
clothing brands
clothing industry
Makwe Masilela

More from Business

© arsgera/123rf.com

Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut

3 April 2023 9:30 AM

The decision by the OPEC+ cartel fanned concerns about a fresh spike in prices that could put pressure on central banks to push interest rates higher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rajasthan Royals cricketer's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 11 May 2018. Picture: AFP

SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?

31 March 2023 9:56 AM

Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barmalini/123rf.com

Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index

30 March 2023 10:14 PM

The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ puvasit/123rf.com

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the March 2023 MPC statement from Facebook feed

Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

30 March 2023 7:15 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

30 March 2023 12:39 PM

Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog

30 March 2023 11:04 AM

The Critical Skills List lists skills that are needed to help our economy grow, but unfortunately cannot be found in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)

30 March 2023 10:39 AM

Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

City of Cape Town opening 500 megawatt electricity tender this week

3 April 2023 6:04 PM

The city is opening its biggest tender yet for independent power supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay

Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads?

3 April 2023 5:30 PM

In most cases, drivers see maintenance as a huge expense and will rather continue driving an unroadworthy vehicle in order to make ends meet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cholera alert. Picture: Twitter/@Healthjhb

Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River

3 April 2023 2:16 PM

In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 14995841 from Pixabay

How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?

3 April 2023 1:49 PM

Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career path.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Noisy generators are causing noise complaints

Spike in noise complaints as CT residents turn to generators during loadshedding

3 April 2023 12:55 PM

The City of Cape Town’s Health Department has received 197 generator noise complaints over a 12-month period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter.

Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk

3 April 2023 11:49 AM

Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts tweeted on the weekend that he was learning to walk again after a severe sepsis diagnosis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

3 April 2023 11:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure

3 April 2023 10:11 AM

The decision is already receiving some backlash, with the EFF saying that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and National Treasury were operating like the mafia to shield Eskom from accountability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen

3 April 2023 9:00 AM

Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront

3 April 2023 8:44 AM

The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

SA Young golf champion Simthandile Tshabalala in studio with Clement Manyathela in October 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport

3 April 2023 5:59 PM

Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property?

3 April 2023 5:05 PM

If you are a landlord who wants to prevent tenants from smoking weed on your property, you can work this into a rental agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: pixabay.com

April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar

3 April 2023 4:24 PM

From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lexus unveils its first electric car

3 April 2023 1:01 PM

The RZ 450e is a major step in the luxury car brand's goal to sell 100% electric vehicles globally by 2035.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A food court (Wikimedia commons).

[WATCH] Unruly 'Luh Twizzy' teens invade Canal Walk, causing chaos and confusion

3 April 2023 9:21 AM

On Saturday evening, a group of teens stormed Canal Walk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront

3 April 2023 8:44 AM

The public has until 3 May 2023 to share their inputs and suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW takes new all-electric 5 Series to the Arctic Circle and back

3 April 2023 7:21 AM

With the new i5 close to production, BMW is finalising its extreme weather testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?

2 April 2023 8:44 AM

“It is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sayfutdinov/123rf.com

Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner

1 April 2023 6:50 PM

Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Trevor Noah and Roger Federer "arguing" from Switzerland Tourism promotion on YouTube

[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad

1 April 2023 2:09 PM

The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town opening 500 megawatt electricity tender this week

Local

Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads?

Local

Have YOUR say on proposed refurbishment of Muizenberg Beachfront

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SACP slams 'little progress' by the government when responding to disasters

3 April 2023 7:39 PM

KwaZulu-Natal farmers battle rising costs have received government support

3 April 2023 7:19 PM

AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down

3 April 2023 7:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA