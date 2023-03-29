Standard Bank aims to help create jobs with interest incentive scheme

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track. 5 April 2023 3:10 PM
[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson. 5 April 2023 1:51 PM
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country? South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year. 5 April 2023 1:20 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Standard Bank aims to help create jobs with interest incentive scheme

29 March 2023 10:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
Employment
The Money Show
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank Group
business loans

The Employment Growth Initiative is based on a subsidised business loan aimed at stimulating job creation by partnering with clients for growth.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Polkinghorne, Head of Commercial Clients at Standard Bank South Africa.

Standard Bank has launched an initiative it says will tackle South Africa's unemployment crisis "head on".

To illustrate the magnitude of the problem it cites PwC, who recently reported that if current trends continue, the unemployment rate will reach 40% by the end of the decade.

In a nutshell, the Employment Growth Initiative is based on a subsidised business loan "aimed at stimulating job creation by partnering with clients for growth".

@ berkay08/123rf.com
@ berkay08/123rf.com

Any qualifying Standard Bank commercial loan, new or existing, to the value of R30 million or more could receive an interest rate reduction of up to 0.25%.

This way, “for every R30 million that we lend out under this initiative, a minimum of two jobs are created,” said Bill Blackie, CEO of Business and Commercial Banking.

Since a 0.25% interest rate reduction on a loan of R30 million equals South Africa’s minimum wage, the client is required to use this saving to subsidise the employment of one person. In return, the client will then be required to match this incentive by employing an additional person.

Standard Bank

On the Money Show, Craig Polkinghorne (Head of Commercial Clients) explains who the loan interest reduction incentive is aimed at.

In our commercial banking business we bank some of the larger entrepreneurs in the country - they are heavily invested in the communities and economies in which they operate, often in the less populated parts of the country and outside of the big metros.

Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Clients - Standard Bank SA

They have indicated their interest in our discussions with them in supporting their own communities and doing things that improve the health of those communities, which includes employment.

Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Clients - Standard Bank SA

The entrepreneurs they've engaged with are very willing to support the initiative and try to make a difference, Polkinghorne says.

That's the mass of it, and you need that mass because were bankers as a starting point... We want to be transparent and report on this, and hopefully it becomes a talking point... and a way to link the financial sector and the real economy...

Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Clients - Standard Bank SA

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




29 March 2023 10:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
Employment
The Money Show
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank Group
business loans

More from Business

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure

5 April 2023 10:07 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @InvestecBank on Facebook

Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal

4 April 2023 10:32 PM

The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes

4 April 2023 2:51 PM

According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency

4 April 2023 11:10 AM

With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

4 April 2023 9:16 AM

Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dawie Roodt. Economist Credit: Supplied

Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist

3 April 2023 8:30 PM

Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts

3 April 2023 8:01 PM

The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service

5 April 2023 3:10 PM

Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bizoon/123rf.com

[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol

5 April 2023 1:51 PM

The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jarretera/123rf.com

What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?

5 April 2023 1:20 PM

South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

5 April 2023 12:43 PM

The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adopting wide-ranging regulations to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter.

Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis

5 April 2023 11:48 AM

The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mgkuijpers/123rf.com

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

5 April 2023 10:21 AM

Rudolf Erasmus flew from Nelspruit to CPT before making an emergency landing thanks to an unexpected passenger, a Cape Cobra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure

5 April 2023 10:07 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Jnanaranjan sahu

Two Oceans Aquarium returns its famed ragged-tooth shark to her ocean home

5 April 2023 8:00 AM

As part of the aquarium's ongoing shark conservation efforts, Dané, a female ragged-tooth shark was released off Struisbaai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom

5 April 2023 7:51 AM

The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

5 April 2023 7:47 AM

Cape Town City officials and Bo-Kaap residents discussed the proposed development of the Strand Street quarry last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

Cape Town has a plan to develop the Strand Street quarry eyesore - Eddie Andrews

Local

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

Local

EWN Highlights

Palestine Solidarity Campaign demands expulsion of Israel from SA

5 April 2023 7:19 PM

Thabo Bester's mother suffered a 'stroke' & is on medication to cope

5 April 2023 6:22 PM

Gauteng to receive over 200 more emergency vehicles, says health MEC

5 April 2023 5:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA