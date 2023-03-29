Standard Bank aims to help create jobs with interest incentive scheme
Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Polkinghorne, Head of Commercial Clients at Standard Bank South Africa.
Standard Bank has launched an initiative it says will tackle South Africa's unemployment crisis "head on".
To illustrate the magnitude of the problem it cites PwC, who recently reported that if current trends continue, the unemployment rate will reach 40% by the end of the decade.
In a nutshell, the Employment Growth Initiative is based on a subsidised business loan "aimed at stimulating job creation by partnering with clients for growth".
Any qualifying Standard Bank commercial loan, new or existing, to the value of R30 million or more could receive an interest rate reduction of up to 0.25%.
This way, “for every R30 million that we lend out under this initiative, a minimum of two jobs are created,” said Bill Blackie, CEO of Business and Commercial Banking.
Since a 0.25% interest rate reduction on a loan of R30 million equals South Africa’s minimum wage, the client is required to use this saving to subsidise the employment of one person. In return, the client will then be required to match this incentive by employing an additional person.Standard Bank
On the Money Show, Craig Polkinghorne (Head of Commercial Clients) explains who the loan interest reduction incentive is aimed at.
In our commercial banking business we bank some of the larger entrepreneurs in the country - they are heavily invested in the communities and economies in which they operate, often in the less populated parts of the country and outside of the big metros.Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Clients - Standard Bank SA
They have indicated their interest in our discussions with them in supporting their own communities and doing things that improve the health of those communities, which includes employment.Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Clients - Standard Bank SA
The entrepreneurs they've engaged with are very willing to support the initiative and try to make a difference, Polkinghorne says.
That's the mass of it, and you need that mass because were bankers as a starting point... We want to be transparent and report on this, and hopefully it becomes a talking point... and a way to link the financial sector and the real economy...Craig Polkinghorne, Head: Commercial Clients - Standard Bank SA
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/berkay08/berkay082106/berkay08210600240/169913206-close-up-of-a-man-fixing-his-tie-knot-fashion-and-elegance-concept.jpg
