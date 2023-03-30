Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog





John Perlman interviews Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb.

New occupations are constantly being added to the critical skills list

*The list addresses skills shortages in the market

*Home Affairs backlog is causing a bottleneck for those applying for work visas to SA, says XPatweb's Marisa Jacobs

The Critical Skills List is a gazetted publication listing all skills that the South African government considers necessary to stimulate economic growth, however cannot be sourced within the country, and therefore has to be outsourced.

The list was previously updated in 2014 and again in February and August 2022.

Job recruitment. Picture: Pixabay.com

Xpatweb launched its annual Critical Skills Survey in 2017, which gives employers the opportunity to identify the critical skills that's needed for their company and share their requirements with policymakers via Xpatweb.

Jacobs says that their Critical Skills Survey and the national Critical Skills List are aligned with one another in terms of the shortage of skills in the market at the moment.

She adds that the skills list is well-researched and constantly evolving, adding new occupations to the list.

Jacobs says that the Home Affairs backlog presents a challenge as it impacts all visas, specifically work visas, which affects the country's economy.

There is a lag between identifying the need for a skill, finding the person with the relevant skills and submitting the application, she adds.

When preparing for a work visa, under the critical skills section of the application, an individual needs to prove that they've got the necessary qualifications, explains Jacobs. This is a new requirement which requires applicants to meet the minimum National Quality Standard (NQS).

Following that, the application then needs to be approved by the South African Qualification Authorities (SAQA).

Lastly, the individual needs to be registered with a professional body in South Africa, that can attest that the individual is in fact critically skilled.

This can take several months, says Jacobs.

From a Home Affairs perspective, their mandate is to enable businesses to bring in skills. Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director – Xpatweb

The Department [of Home Affairs] is definitely open and understand the challenges of business and they would like to enable more the importing of skills when needed. Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director – Xpatweb

This article first appeared on 702 : Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog