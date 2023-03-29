David Notoane steps down as South Africa U23 head coach





Robert Marawa speaks to David Notoane, head coach of the SA Under 23 team.

Under 23 national football coach, David Notoane announced exclusively on #MSW on Wednesday that he is leaving his post as head coach of the team.

The side failed to qualify for the Olympics and for the U23 AFCON after drawing 1-1 with Congo after, as the Congolese won the tie on away goals.

Notoane has been in charge of the team since 2022 but has failed to win any of the last 9 games.

The 54-year-old told Robert Marawa that there are a number of factors contributing to the downfall of the team but that ultimately the buck stops with him.

Of course it was a very emotional moment after the game. Very drained after a long trip and had a long night digesting everything. We were good enough to win the games with the chances we created. Our challenges were in the preparation and cohesion in the team with the timeline that we had to work with. David Notoane, South Africa U23 Head Coach

It’s a huge personal draw back for me. We failed and when you fail you have to take accountability and that’s on me. You have to accept it and dust yourself off. David Notoane, South Africa U23 Head Coach

Notoane added that he is still committed to serving football in the country but that governing bodies like the PSL and SAFA need to do more when it comes to the U23 age group and to overall football development in South Africa.

Watch below for the full interview with David Notoane:

