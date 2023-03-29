'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh
Robert Marawa speaks to Sudesh Singh, Sports director at the South African Football Coaches Association.
Sports director at the South African Football Coaches Association, Sudesh Singh says it's great that Bafana Bafana has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, but what happens next will be more important.
South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday.
Speaking on #MSW, Singh says coach Hugo Broos has to be given credit.
He [Broos] was very brave and bold to make the changes that he did and to get the result. The main thing now is that the team qualified and that is something to celebrate, but what happens next, this is the challenging part going forward because we can’t play every game as a scrap. We were lacking players with a strong attitude that also play quality football, we have a few of those guys now and they need to be involved during games”.Sudesh Singh, Sports Director - South African Football Coaches Association
Singh added that South African football needs to stick to one identity through all levels to ensure future success.
If we stick to our strengths and have a concept to play around with a coach that allows the players to express themselves, that is our strength as South African football. The slack that Broos took after the first game and to bring in some unknown players for such a crucial game is risky but it paid off.Sudesh Singh, Sports Director - South African Football Coaches Association
Bafana must be challenging for major titles, qualification should be a given and we should be going to the semifinals and final of tournaments like AFCON. I think at AFCON, making the quarterfinals is the minimum requirement and anything after that is a bonus.Sudesh Singh, Sports Director - South African Football Coaches Association
Watch below for the full interview with Sudesh Singh:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh
More from Sport
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.Read More
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!
Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.Read More
How running cleanses the body, mind & soul - Endurance athlete Erica Terblanche
‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.Read More
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.Read More
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan
Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.Read More