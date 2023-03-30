From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
Thabo Bester escape: Could it have been avoided? The company that ran the prison where Bester faked his death and escaped, was exposed as corrupt way back in 2020 in the book 'The... 1 April 2023 2:21 PM
Road safety tips when travelling this Easter weekend Last year, more than 160 people died on South Africa’s roads during the Easter period. 1 April 2023 12:47 PM
View all Local
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa' DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa. 31 March 2023 5:50 PM
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters. 31 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Derailed: Trevor Noah and Roger Federer team up for hilarious tourism ad The two famous friends, both half-Swiss and half-South African, star in a new tourism promotion ad for Switzerland. 1 April 2023 2:09 PM
Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind Crystal Orderson talks to Ayurveda practitioner Helen Altman about the ancient Indian medical system. 1 April 2023 12:14 PM
Get your vehicle fitness checked for FREE before the Easter break The Western Cape government is offering free vehicle fitness testing for five days from 1-5 April. 1 April 2023 10:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla! Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings. 31 March 2023 11:47 AM
How running cleanses the body, mind & soul - Endurance athlete Erica Terblanche ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 31 March 2023 11:39 AM
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flywe... 30 March 2023 7:50 PM
View all Sport
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am. 31 March 2023 2:28 PM
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s. 31 March 2023 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Cape Town named best value-for-money long-haul holiday destination for Brits Another win for Cape Town! 31 March 2023 3:11 PM
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Amsterdam launches campaign to keep party-seeking young British men AWAY Between the age of 18 and 35, male and love to party? Amsterdam is a no-go zone. 31 March 2023 2:46 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

30 March 2023 5:44 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Google
Amazon
Mobile phones

Mobile phones have been the subject of innovation and development to merely being devices to primarily take calls to smart gadgets that can run one's life.

PARIS - From brick-sized handsets popular with stockbrokers to intensely powerful computers that sit in all our pockets today, mobile phones have been forged by a half-century of innovation.

1973: HELLO, MOTO

On April 3, 1973, an engineer at the US firm Motorola makes the first call from a mobile device, dubbed DynaTAC.

Martin Cooper calls Joel Engel, a competitor working for Bell Labs, from 6th Avenue in New York.

But it takes a further 10 years for the first mobile to be marketed.

In 1983, Motorola starts selling the DynaTAC 8000X in the United States for a cool $3,995.

Nicknamed the brick, it weighs just shy of a kilo and measures 33 centimetres.

1992: 'MERRY CHRISTMAS'

On December 3, 1992, Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis receives the first text message.

His computer wishes him "Merry Christmas".

The message would one day sell at auction in the form of an NFT in 2021 for $150,000.

1997: FINN-OVATION

Finnish brand Nokia begins a string of innovations that pushes the boundaries of mobile.

In 1997 its 6110 model introduces mobile games to the masses with "Snake".

Two years later the 7110 is the first phone to use wireless networks for browsing, and the same year the 3210 brings predictive writing to the world.

In 2003, Nokia launches its affordable, robust 1100 model, targeting developing countries. It shifts 250 million units, making it the best-selling phone in history.

2001: 3G IN JAPAN

In 2001, Japan is the first country to benefit from a 3G mobile network, allowing high-speed internet access.

It comes hot on the heels of other Japanese innovations including a phone with video-calling capabilities, the Kyocera VP-210 in 1999, and a year later the Sharp SH04, the first with a built-in back camera.

2007: FIRST iPHONE

"Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone," says Steve Jobs as he presents the iPhone to an adoring crowd in 2007.

He promises an iPod, a phone and an "internet communicator" all in one device, which eventually retails for between $499 and $599.

The App store is introduced in 2008.

The same year, the HTC Dream is the first smartphone released with Google's Android operating system.

2009: RISE OF THE MESSENGER

WhatsApp launches in 2009 and is quickly followed by many other messenger apps -- Viber, WeChat, Telegram, Signal.

These apps, which use the internet rather than traditional networks, become more popular than SMS in 2012.

Stockholm is the first city to offer users very high-speed 4G coverage in 2009.

2011: 'EMOJI' FEVER

Siri arrives in 2011, allowing users of Apple's iPhone 4S to send messages, set appointments, make calls or even search the internet by simply asking your phone.

Google and Amazon develop competing voice assistants in the years after.

In the same year, "emoji" fever seizes the planet when the tiny faces, sketched in 1999 by Shigetaka Kurita, are integrated into the character library of the iPhone.

2019: 5G, FOLDABLES

On April 5, 2019, South Korea becomes the first country covered by 5G with the promise of even faster navigation.

In the same year, South Korean firm Samsung and China's Huawei are the first major manufacturers to release foldable screen smartphones, the Galaxy Fold and the Mate X.


This article first appeared on EWN : From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones




30 March 2023 5:44 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Google
Amazon
Mobile phones

More from Business

peopleimages12/123rf

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rajasthan Royals cricketer's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 11 May 2018. Picture: AFP

SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?

31 March 2023 9:56 AM

Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barmalini/123rf.com

Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index

30 March 2023 10:14 PM

The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ puvasit/123rf.com

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the March 2023 MPC statement from Facebook feed

Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

30 March 2023 7:15 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

30 March 2023 12:39 PM

Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical Skills List: jobs for foreign talent hindered by SA's work visa backlog

30 March 2023 11:04 AM

The Critical Skills List lists skills that are needed to help our economy grow, but unfortunately cannot be found in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)

30 March 2023 10:39 AM

Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?

30 March 2023 8:18 AM

EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Sweeping changes to Democratic Alliance constitution passed at congress

1 April 2023 8:52 PM

Should he be re-elected, Steenhuisen vows to lead DA to victory in 2024

1 April 2023 6:33 PM

Phalatse on DA's top job: 'It's not too soon, it's about capability'

1 April 2023 6:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA