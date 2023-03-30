Lamola to have final say on convicted killer Donovan Moodley's parole
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola will have the final say on the parole of convicted killer Donovan Moodley.
This followed the recommendation of the Johannesburg Correctional Services' parole board that he be denied bail.
Moodley was found guilty of the abduction and murder of student Leigh Matthews in 2004. In 2005, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, 15 years for kidnapping and 10 years for extortion.
READ: We've not had time to heal, says Leigh Matthews' family
Moodley’s matter was heard by a parole board for the second time on Wednesday, after the initial decision to deny him parole was reviewed and set aside by the Johannesburg High Court.
However, the board upheld its recommendation that he was not fit for parole.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Moodley’s matter must go through a specific process because he was serving a life sentence.
“The parole board will make a recommendation. The profile will then move to the National Council for Correctional Services, which will also interrogate that profile and make its own recommendation.
"Ultimately, it will get to the minister, who will make his own recommendation.”
Moodley also wanted the courts to rule on whether Lamola and the parole board were in contempt of court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola to have final say on convicted killer Donovan Moodley's parole
