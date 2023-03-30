Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[LISTEN] Table Cricket aids inclusivity in sport for kids with special needs

30 March 2023 12:34 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Brad Bing, MD of Sporting Chance helps bring a different form of cricket to players from six special needs schools.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Brad Bing, Managing Director (MD) of Sporting Chance about their recent Table Cricket event held at Newlands Cricket Ground. It aims to bring a more inclusive form of cricket to the iconic stadium and joy to the special needs players participating in the sport.

For all the details, listen below.

Bing has been involved in several life-changing sporting projects over the last 35 years explains how this project came about for special needs kids.

We all love cricket... and my logic was just to turn around and say how do we take cricket to a greater population? When someone said why don't you team up with the Lord's Taveners of South Africa - which is an [NGO] organisation giving young people a sporting chance to play cricket. The idea of table cricket came about... we got a table tennis table especially designed with special edges...

Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance

Bing says this project is currently running in six schools for kids with special developmental needs and is particularly special to him.

Of all the thing I've done in the last 30-odd years, this has got to be the one programme where I turn around and go, 'wow what a difference this is making to a lot of children's lives'. If we can help one individual change their life... then I feel that we're achieving our objective. I see children flourishing and it's the most important thing.

Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance

Sporting Chance's objective to bring sport into schools for kids with special needs means they...

• Give kids the chance to improve themselves

• Train people who purchase the table on how to use it for optimum fun

If you'd like to purchase a table, support, donate or find out more information from Sporting Chance's website.




