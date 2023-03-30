[LISTEN] Table Cricket aids inclusivity in sport for kids with special needs
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brad Bing, Managing Director (MD) of Sporting Chance about their recent Table Cricket event held at Newlands Cricket Ground. It aims to bring a more inclusive form of cricket to the iconic stadium and joy to the special needs players participating in the sport.
For all the details, listen below.
Bing has been involved in several life-changing sporting projects over the last 35 years explains how this project came about for special needs kids.
We all love cricket... and my logic was just to turn around and say how do we take cricket to a greater population? When someone said why don't you team up with the Lord's Taveners of South Africa - which is an [NGO] organisation giving young people a sporting chance to play cricket. The idea of table cricket came about... we got a table tennis table especially designed with special edges...Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance
Bing says this project is currently running in six schools for kids with special developmental needs and is particularly special to him.
Of all the thing I've done in the last 30-odd years, this has got to be the one programme where I turn around and go, 'wow what a difference this is making to a lot of children's lives'. If we can help one individual change their life... then I feel that we're achieving our objective. I see children flourishing and it's the most important thing.Brad Bing, MD - Sporting Chance
Sporting Chance's objective to bring sport into schools for kids with special needs means they...
• Give kids the chance to improve themselves
• Train people who purchase the table on how to use it for optimum fun
If you'd like to purchase a table, support, donate or find out more information from Sporting Chance's website.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=922286515892264&set=pb.100043327724599.-2207520000.
More from Lifestyle
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.Read More
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
More from Sport
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away
McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.Read More
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.Read More
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.Read More
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.Read More
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More