Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent John Adderely.
-
Max Woosey camped outside for three full years
-
He raised over £700 000
-
His initial goal was £100
Max Woosey, from Devon in the United Kingdom, has been camping outside every night for three years to raise money for a local hospice.
While he initially planned to camp to raise £100, he ended up raising more than £700 000, breaking a world record in the process.
He was inspired by a neighbour of his, who passed away from cancer.
Before his death, the neighbour gave Max his tent and told him to go have an adventure.
According to Adderly, he mostly camped in his back garden but set up his tent in a few other places, including by 10 Downing street while Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.
Woosey stuck to his challenge in all weather conditions, even when the tent collapsed while he was trying to put it up in high winds.
He has gone through about 15 tents, he reckons, over the last three years.John Adderely, International Correspondent
I have now been camping out for 3 years! The best adventure of my life ⛺️ pic.twitter.com/yMPneLTTCL' The Boy In The Tent (@TheBoyInTheTent) March 29, 2023
The best 3 years of my life ⛺️ pic.twitter.com/WTpSWif7BJ' The Boy In The Tent (@TheBoyInTheTent) March 29, 2023
After three full years, Max is finally heading back inside, with a message to the world that children are capable of a lot more than people may think.
Listen to the interview for more (skip to **3:24).**
This article first appeared on 702 : Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years
Source : Twitter
More from World
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?
Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.Read More
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.Read More
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.Read More
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!
A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star.Read More
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Is this the real deal or a reach?Read More
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut
The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More