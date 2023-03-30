Streaming issues? Report here
It’s MC Hammer’s 61st birthday!

30 March 2023 12:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Hip hop
MC Hammer

‘U Can’t Touch This’ hit-maker, MC Hammer, celebrates his 61st birthday today!

Happy birthday to legendary star, MC Hammer!

Stanley Kirk Burrell, better known by his stage name MC Hammer, was born on 30 March, 1962 in California.

The legendary American rapper is known for his flashy dance moves and hit songs _U Can’t Touch This, 2 Legit 2 Quit _and Pumps and a Bump.

He rose to rapid fame in the mid-1990s, winning multiple awards.

Here are six facts that you probably didn’t know about MC Hammer:

1) He was first discovered by the Oakland A's

Before he became the legendary MC Hammer, he was recruited by the Oakland A’s baseball team.

At just 11 years old he was hired to come work as a bat boy.

The A’s players, coming off their third consecutive World Series victory at the time, nicknames the new kid ‘Hammer’ as he bore resemblance to ‘Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, the team dominating hitter.

2) A ‘forefather’ of pop rap

MC Hammer is considered a ‘forefather’ and pioneering innovator of the pop rap genre.

The music genre includes fusing rhythm-based lyricism of hip-hop music with pop music’s preference for melodious vocals and catchy tunes.

3) Mocked for his music and dance moves

He was often mocked for his lyrics and dancing abilities.

_3rd Bass, The D.O.C. _and Ice Cube mocked the rapper in their music videos.

via GIPHY

4) More than 50-million records sold worldwide

MC Hammer has sold more than 50-million records worldwide.

His was the first hip-hop artist to achieve diamond status for an album with his third studio album, Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ‘Em.

Since then, only a handful of rappers, including 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem and OutKast, have managed to hit diamond status.

5) He was part of the 'Rocky' soundtrack

Two songs off his debut album, Feel My Power, were used in the 1990 film, Rocky V.

_That’s What I Said _and the album’s title track _Feel My Power _were included on the film's soundtrack.

6) He enlisted in the Navy for three years

Discouraged by his studies at a local college, and unable to win a place in a professional baseball organisation, MC Hammer joined the United States Navy for three years.

He served as a Petty Officer Third Class Aviation Store Keeper in California.


This article first appeared on 947 : It's MC Hammer's 61st birthday!




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
