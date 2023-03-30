Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara about this and other trending stories on the web (skip to 02:59).
- Lesotho lawmakers have met to discuss reclaiming swathes of territory from South Africa
- The people of Lesotho (Basotho) lived in these areas until they were seized by the apartheid government
- The debate is scheduled to continue on Thursday (today)
On Wednesday, lawmakers in Lesotho met to discuss whether the country should seek to reclaim large pieces of land from South Africa, which was forcibly seized by the apartheid government.
Tsepo Lipholo, an opposition MP aims to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces 'Lesotho's territory'.
Friedman adds that Lipholo's party, Basotho Covenant Movement, has continuously campaigned on land issues.
In previous interviews, Lipholo said that 'history has a record of what was taken from our people and that people were killed in the process. It is time to correct that'.
Friedman notes that there has been a lot of attraction on Twitter, mostly of people finding humour in the situation.
😂 😂 😂 Let's make Lesotho the 10th province once and for all' Mshayi 🔥 (@Mshayieh) March 28, 2023
This is the BIGGEST MADNESS since Zuma left office😂' ONE MUSIC (@NdlovuOwen) March 28, 2023
Everyone's laughing and saying 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Reinart Toerien/EWN
More from Politics
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More