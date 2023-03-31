Kia debuts new 7-seater electric vehicle





Kia has unveiled the EV9, its forthcoming flagship vehicle, an all-electric SUV.

It's the world's first electric 7-seater SUV.

There are three models with various engine options. The Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard model is fitted with a 76.1-kWh battery, while both the RWD Long Range and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants have a 99.8-kWh battery.

The RWD Long Range model comes with a 150 kW / 350 Nm electric motor, which allows the SUV to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. The Standard RWD EV9 has a more powerful 160 kW / 350 Nm electric motor that enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

The AWD variant, jams two electric motors together, offering a combined power output of 283 kW and a torque of 600 Nm. With this setup, the SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering six seconds.

The RWD Long Range model offers a range of 541km while all variants use an ultra-fast 800-volt charging system, meaning the battery pack can add 239km of range in 15 minutes.

The EV9's battery can be discharged to power appliances during load shedding.

The Kia EV9 is expected to reach international markets later this year, but the company has yet to confirm a launch date for South Africa.