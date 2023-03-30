City of Cape Town continues to harass homeless, claims Carlos Mesquita





Clarence Ford interviews Carlos Mesquita, Homeless Advocate.

In February, the City received a court order by the High Court to carry out eviction notices

This aim of the court order was to remove people from the streets of Cape Town and place them in alternative accommodation

Despite the City turning down claims of them harassing the homeless, Mesquita claims video footage and images show otherwise

In February of this year, the City of Cape Town was granted a court order to serve eviction notices at various CBD locations on those unlawfully occupying public spaces.

Mesquita, who was previously homeless, says that the City claims to have changed their attitude towards the homeless, however they're harassing and implementing forced evictions.

He insists the City claims to be removing 'rubbish', however, there are people living in the 'rubbish'.

They are coming in with a forklift and breaking down structures and saying that they're removing the rubbish but there are people inside. Carlos Mesquita, Homeless Advocate

In any other country, that is 10 years in jail. Carlos Mesquita, Homeless Advocate

This lawlessness from law enforcement. Carlos Mesquita, Homeless Advocate

Mesquita says that he has reached out to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to come up with temporary solutions, as the City's proposed alternative accommodation is not adequate enough to host all of the homeless.

One solution is to get ward councillors involved who could then form a committee – made up residents and the homeless – to come up with an action plan.

This is a community issue and communities are going to solve homelessness, not the politicians, not the NGOs. Carlos Mesquita, Homeless Advocate

The City has no data – they don't know who's on the street, how many are on the street. Carlos Mesquita, Homeless Advocate

