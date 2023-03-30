A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
If you didn't know, Deal or No Deal South Africa has been back since 6 March!
Last night's contestant and fitness fiend, Nathi Mgedezi won a WHOPPING R52,580!
On what he'll do with his life-changing winnings, Mgedezi says he's going to invest in himself, pursuing bodybuilding competitions and becoming a fitness trainer...
I want to fund my sports and be able to do my competitions.Nathi Mgedezi, Contestant - Deal or No Deal South Africa
Watch Mgedezi's full response below...
A big congratulations to up-and-coming personal trainer Nathi who is walking away with R52 580! 💸 💸 #DealOrNoDealZA Fam, you know who to call if you need help getting in shape 💪 pic.twitter.com/2LMjUao9KZ' Deal or No Deal SA (@DealorNoDealZA) March 29, 2023
We have no doubt, the fitness model will continue making his fitness dreams come as he's already participated and won some bodybuilding competitions.
The athletes list of winning titles include:
• 3rd place FitnessSA 2021
• 2nd place DavidKClassic 2022
• 3rd place WPNBA 2022
• 1st place SA CHAMPS 2022
Congrats, Mgedezi!
Here's to making your fitness dreams come true and spending your winnings wisely, investing it right back into yourself, we love to see it!
Missed this one?
Catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17.30pm or watch on SABC1 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.
This article first appeared on KFM : A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CqRytDlIQxR/
More from Lifestyle
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.Read More
PRASA: Cape Town isn't far off from having a fully functional rail service
Raymond Maseko from PRASA says that they're well-within their 12-month mark to get the city's rail services back on track.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire
The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024.Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
More from Entertainment
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned
[LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.000.Read More
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar
From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.Read More
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more
The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.Read More
Join the trash bash (and win a prize) at Mouille Point beach on 1 April
Help clean up Cape Town's Mouille Point beach on Saturday, 1 April from 9am to 11am.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor Wian Taljaard on CapeTalk this Sunday
Wian Taljaard takes control of our playlist from 10am on Sunday for an hour of his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Unlock the fun with escape rooms around Cape Town
Love challenges, riddles and puzzles? Yes?! Then escape rooms are a must try. Here are our top escape room spots in Cape Town.Read More
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women
[LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity.Read More
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime'
The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March.Read More
Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments
The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you.Read More