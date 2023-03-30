A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream





If you didn't know, Deal or No Deal South Africa has been back since 6 March!

Last night's contestant and fitness fiend, Nathi Mgedezi won a WHOPPING R52,580!

On what he'll do with his life-changing winnings, Mgedezi says he's going to invest in himself, pursuing bodybuilding competitions and becoming a fitness trainer...

I want to fund my sports and be able to do my competitions. Nathi Mgedezi, Contestant - Deal or No Deal South Africa

Watch Mgedezi's full response below...

A big congratulations to up-and-coming personal trainer Nathi who is walking away with R52 580! 💸 💸 #DealOrNoDealZA Fam, you know who to call if you need help getting in shape 💪 pic.twitter.com/2LMjUao9KZ ' Deal or No Deal SA (@DealorNoDealZA) March 29, 2023

We have no doubt, the fitness model will continue making his fitness dreams come as he's already participated and won some bodybuilding competitions.

The athletes list of winning titles include:

• 3rd place FitnessSA 2021

• 2nd place DavidKClassic 2022

• 3rd place WPNBA 2022

• 1st place SA CHAMPS 2022

Congrats, Mgedezi!

Here's to making your fitness dreams come true and spending your winnings wisely, investing it right back into yourself, we love to see it!

Missed this one?

Catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17.30pm or watch on SABC1 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

