The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream

30 March 2023 11:59 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
fitness
Deal or No Deal South Africa

On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.

If you didn't know, Deal or No Deal South Africa has been back since 6 March!

Last night's contestant and fitness fiend, Nathi Mgedezi won a WHOPPING R52,580!

On what he'll do with his life-changing winnings, Mgedezi says he's going to invest in himself, pursuing bodybuilding competitions and becoming a fitness trainer...

I want to fund my sports and be able to do my competitions.

Nathi Mgedezi, Contestant - Deal or No Deal South Africa

Watch Mgedezi's full response below...

We have no doubt, the fitness model will continue making his fitness dreams come as he's already participated and won some bodybuilding competitions.

The athletes list of winning titles include:

• 3rd place FitnessSA 2021

• 2nd place DavidKClassic 2022

• 3rd place WPNBA 2022

• 1st place SA CHAMPS 2022

Congrats, Mgedezi!

Here's to making your fitness dreams come true and spending your winnings wisely, investing it right back into yourself, we love to see it!

Missed this one?

Catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17.30pm or watch on SABC1 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.






















