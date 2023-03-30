The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape
The failings of G4S at the Mangaung Prison has The Midday Report's attention today as the The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spoke to the media about the Thabo Bester debacle.
Bester, also known as the Facebook Rapist, was serving a life sentence at Manguang, but managed a complex and audacious escape by faking his death. The escape has shone a spotlight on the management of the private prison and drawing the attention of the public and the DCS to potential failings there.
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Kgomotso Modise who attended the DCS's media briefing.
A number of security breaches happened here at this prison. And I think that's why DCS speaks about a system failure at the prison. And this is the reason behind invoking Section 112 of the Correctional Services Act, which really speaks to why Correctional Services is taking control of the prison from G4S.Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, hosts Russia's Minister of Natural Resources in Pretoria. Speaks on ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
- Former President Thabo Mbeki writes a scathing letter addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile lambasting handling of the Phala Phala issue.
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More