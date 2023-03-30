Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December
Africa Melane speaks with Bongani Mkhwanazi, Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa.
Long-term visa applicants are legally permitted to remain in the country until 31 December 2023
ZEP holders have until 30 June 2023 to apply for visas or waivers
This decision means that long-term visa or waiver applicants who applied before 31 March 2023 and are awaiting the outcome of their applications are legally permitted to remain in the country until 31 December 2023.
However, this decision does not apply to those holding a Zimbabwean Exemption permit (ZEP).
Mkhwanazi says the deadline for ZEP holders to apply for visas or waivers is still 30 June 2023.
We would recommend all our members and ZEP holders to not entangle themselves with this directive as it applies to all other foreign nationals applying to home affairs.Bongani Mkhwanazi, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe Community in South Africa
He adds that while they do not have the exact figures, the number of ZEP holders that have applied for legal status has been very low.
We have kept on encouraging people to apply.Bongani Mkhwanazi, Spokesperson - Zimbabwe Community in South Africa
He says that many people could not transition easily because of the requirements to move over to other permits. He gives the example of an electrician he worked with who was self-employed.
Although this person was working he was not employed by someone or running a business so if he was asked for a labour letter or needed proof of funds for a business visa, he could not meet those requirements.
Additionally, he says that the Visa Facilitation Centres (VFS) online application process is not the most user friendly.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/visa-paper-passport-visa-stamp-3109800/
