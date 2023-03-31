Rise of Gen Z 'Luddites': Young adults increasingly turn their backs on tech





Lester Kiewit chats to trendspotter Brett Rogers (Have You Heard) about why being a 'Luddite' is making a comeback.

• A growing number of young people are moving away from digital spaces

• Contemporary Luddites yearn to connect with humanity positively in ways that add value

• Luddite groups are springing up in New York where young people consciously get offline and get together to bond over mindful activities like sketching, reading, writing, etc

It's a person that fears, loathes, and hates technology. It's a term that comes from the 1800s. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

Rogers cites a US study which shows that the youngest adults are most likely to resonate with the idea of being a Luddite.

Young people are rejecting online presences and embracing in-real-life spaces, looking for in-real-life things... looking for analogue enjoyment in life. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

Twenty-first-century Luddites are not quite the same as those from the 1800s.

Not looking to throw away technology but embrace humanity, engaging with our friends... touching paper again, engaging with the real world... and there's a lot of heart and soul in the real world that you can't find digitally. Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard

As Rogers says, maybe this is a way for young people 'to fight to be real.'

Or, we're just exposed to so much digitally that we crave a break - whatever the label, maybe we all have a little Luddite in us?